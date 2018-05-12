World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Provencher_Roy Envisions Futureproof Timber Vertical Campus Building For Toronto

Provencher_Roy Envisions Futureproof Timber Vertical Campus Building For Toronto

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Provencher_Roy Envisions Futureproof Timber Vertical Campus Building For Toronto
Save this picture!
Provencher_Roy Envisions Futureproof Timber Vertical Campus Building For Toronto, Courtesy of Provencher_Roy
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy

As their entry in a competition for The Arbour, a new academic building for the campus of George Brown College on Toronto’s Lake Ontario waterfront, Montreal-based firm Provencher_Roy have revealed their design for an adaptable mass timber building that could grow and change in time.

Using a staggered truss structural system that divides the building into modular cells measuring 8.4 meters tall, 17.4 meters wide and 40 meters long, the firm explains that the stacked program elements can be reorganized as necessary, with classrooms and double-height auditorium spaces able to be converted to basketball courts or column-free open offices by adjusting the cross-laminated timber flooring, which can be adjusted without compromising the rest of the structure.

Courtesy of Provencher_Roy Courtesy of Provencher_Roy Courtesy of Provencher_Roy Courtesy of Provencher_Roy + 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy

Chosen as a runner-up from four finalists in the competition, which was won by Moriyama & Teshima Architects, Provencher_Roy’s entry proposed an additional lightweight post and beam structure stacked on top of the main building to house the Tall Wood Research Institute, which will be dedicated to research on low-carbon mass timber construction methods.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy
Courtesy of Provencher_Roy

The proposed design also brings in light and extends the public realm with an escalating atrium, which could be opened up to adjacent park space on Sherbourne Common, connecting the college building to its nearby context and community.  

News via: Provencher_Roy.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Jack McManus. "Provencher_Roy Envisions Futureproof Timber Vertical Campus Building For Toronto" 12 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894071/provencher-roy-envisions-futureproof-campus-building-for-toronto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »