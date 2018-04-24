World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Chicago Tribune Tower Might Have a New Neighbor: The City's Second-Tallest Skyscraper

The Chicago Tribune Tower Might Have a New Neighbor: The City's Second-Tallest Skyscraper

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Chicago Tribune Tower Might Have a New Neighbor: The City's Second-Tallest Skyscraper
Save this picture!
The Chicago Tribune Tower Might Have a New Neighbor: The City's Second-Tallest Skyscraper, Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub

The Chicago Tribune Tower is at the center of a $1 billion development seeking to bring over 700 residential units to the city center. Developers CIM and Golub have unveiled a proposal which would see the redevelopment of the neo-Gothic tower into 163 condominiums, and the construction of a tapering skyscraper only 30 feet shorter than the Willis Tower, Chicago’s tallest building.

Courtesy of CIM / Golub Courtesy of CIM / Golub Courtesy of CIM / Golub Courtesy of CIM / Golub + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub

Under the proposed plans, the Tribune Tower will be adapted for residential use while respecting its status as a defining feature of the Chicago skyline. New storefronts will activate the lower level at Pioneer Court, while the WGN Radio and TV Building adjacent to the Tribune tower will receive an extra four floors, set back to respect the existing façade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub

Both the WGN and Tribune buildings will host new residential units, accessed by entrances on Illinois Street. In an effort to improve the pedestrian experience at lower levels, sidewalks and wall surfaces will be revamped with LED illumination, along with the addition of ornamental wall screens and paving. Meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune sign, which has been part of the skyline since 1964, will remain as part of the overall composition.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CIM / Golub
Courtesy of CIM / Golub

As well as the repurposing of the Tribune Tower, the development plans also include a proposed mixed-use tower with a tapered metal form. Standing at 1422 feet, the tower would become the second tallest building in Chicago, surpassed only by the Willis Tower. Behind the curved glass façade, the tower will contain 439 apartments and 125 condominiums, seeking to define the area as a landmark site in the area north of the Chicago River.

Community consultation began on the scheme in April 2018, with the potential for the scheme to be realized by 2020.

News via: Tribune Tower Redevelopment

How Chicago's Tribune Tower Competition Changed Architecture Forever

This article was originally published on the blog of the , the largest platform for contemporary architecture in North America. The 2017 Biennial, entitled Make New History , will be free and open to the public between September 16, 2017 and January 6, 2018.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Chicago Tribune Tower Might Have a New Neighbor: The City's Second-Tallest Skyscraper" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893261/the-chicago-tribune-tower-might-have-a-new-neighbor-the-citys-second-tallest-skyscraper/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »