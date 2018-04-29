New Map Celebrates Toronto's Concrete Architecture

Concrete Toronto Map is the latest addition to Blue Crow Media's series of architectural guides. The London-based publisher collaborated with ERA Architects editorial team and Jason Woods photography to detail 47 of Toronto's concrete buildings and structures.
Concrete plays a huge role in Toronto’s post-war cityscape. Recently, a strong following has grown for this city’s concrete landmarks.
See how modernism changed Toronto through architectural works such as Robarts LIbrary by Warner, Burns, Toan & Lunde, Central Tech Art Centre by Fairfield & DuBois, and Ontario Science Center by Moriyama & Teshima.
This map is the 14th of its series dedicated to 20th-century architecture. Other maps created by Blue Crow Media include: Concrete New York Map, Brutalist Sydney Map, Brutalist Paris Map, Modern Berlin Map, Brutalist Boston Map, and Concrete Tokyo.