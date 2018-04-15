This week we present a selection of the best photographs of barns, both still in use and converted for residential use, that we have previously published on our site. These 13 projects reveal the relationship of these agricultural areas with rural work, the storage of food and livestock, and the imposing natural landscape in which they are located. Read on to see images from prominent photographers including Erich Spahn, David Aebi, and Matthieu Gafsou.
13 Beautiful Barns from Around the World
- 12:00 - 15 April, 2018
- by María Francisca González
13 Beautiful Barns from Around the World