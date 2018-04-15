World
  3. 13 Beautiful Barns from Around the World

13 Beautiful Barns from Around the World

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ema Peter
© David Aebi © Audrey Hall Photography © Joe Fletcher © Christian Baur + 13

This week we present a selection of the best photographs of barns, both still in use and converted for residential use, that we have previously published on our site. These 13 projects reveal the relationship of these agricultural areas with rural work, the storage of food and livestock, and the imposing natural landscape in which they are located. Read on to see images from prominent photographers including Erich Spahn, David Aebi, and Matthieu Gafsou.

Audrey Hall Photography

The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

Save this picture!
© Audrey Hall Photography
Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro

Save this picture!
© Christian Baur
LOCALARCHITECTURE

Etable De Stabulation Libre / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE
stpmj

Invisible Barn / stpmj

Save this picture!
Cortesía de stpmj
David Aebi

Barn Conversion / Freiluft Architektur

Save this picture!
© David Aebi
Erich Spahn

Goat Barn in Bavaria / KÜHNLEIN Architektur

Save this picture!
© Erich Spahn
Maik Perfahl

The Barn / Mark Neuner & Mostlikely Architecture

Save this picture!
© Maik Perfahl
Matthieu Gafsou

Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
Joe Fletcher

Napa Barn / Anderson Architects

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
Tim Van de Velde

Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
Ema Peter

Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ema Peter
Cite: María Francisca González. "13 Beautiful Barns from Around the World" [13 Impresionantes graneros alrededor del mundo] 15 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892540/13-beautiful-barns-from-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

