World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. OBJECTO
  6. 2017
  7. Hairdressing Salon / OBJECTO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hairdressing Salon / OBJECTO

  • 13:00 - 13 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hairdressing Salon / OBJECTO
Save this picture!
Hairdressing Salon / OBJECTO, © Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO

© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO © Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO © Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO © Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO + 26

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a response to the morphological conditions of an existing space and to a specific program, a Hairdressing Salon in the center of Lisbon. The program articulates five areas: Waiting area; Cutting area; Makeup area; Wash house; Cabinets and Technical areas (Color bar, store room, employers room, laundry room, public and private bathroom and a meeting room). The spatial design is naturally conditioned by the pre-existence of a space and the presence of its structure.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO

The space is now abstract, fluid and free of infrastructures, punctuated by various objects (furniture) in Portuguese marble or black steel. The ceiling height varies according to the different areas. The first and the shorter one is the waiting area, surrounded by a translucid white curtain that separates it from the cutting area. The highest ceiling area is characterized by a golden cylinder with a black velvet curtain/door, nuclear structure where the hair washing function is performed. 

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO

All the walls and ceilings are finished in stained stucco. The floor in micro-cement is present in all the space, with the exception of the waiting zone in which the existing floor (black marble) was maintained. The proposal intends to create distinct moments of experience, with transitions and successions of fluid spaces and free objects that suggest a kind of choreographic composition, activated through the movement of the bodies that will experience this space. 

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
© Marco Cappelletti © OBJECTO
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Store Services Portugal
Cite: "Hairdressing Salon / OBJECTO" [Salão de Cabeleireiro / OBJECTO] 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891742/hairdressing-salon-objecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »