  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 11 of the Most Impressive and Innovative Rooftop Spaces

11 of the Most Impressive and Innovative Rooftop Spaces

11 of the Most Impressive and Innovative Rooftop Spaces, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Bruno Helbling © Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue © Bruce Damonte © Hiroyuki Oki

This week, we present a selection of 11 of the best images of rooftop spaces. These spaces, usually terraces conceived for the enjoyment of views and fresh air, can often be the most important element of a design. Some of these rooftops surprise us with wonderful gardens, others with impressive pools, and others even with fun games for children. Below is a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Nico ArellanoHiroyuki Oki, and Amit Geron.

Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

Amit Geron

Tel Aviv Townhouse / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Bruce Damonte

The Stealth Building / WORKac

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Sergio Pirrone

Tilt Roof House / BCHO Architects

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Hiroyuki Oki

House for Trees / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Bruno Helbling

Feldbalz House / Gus Wüstemann Architects

Save this picture!
© Bruno Helbling
© Bruno Helbling

Rafael Gamo

Little House. Big City / Office of Architecture

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Nico Arellano

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture

Save this picture!
© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano

Jens Lindhe

Moesgaard Museum / Henning Larsen Architects

Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

DW5 / Bernard Khoury

N.B.K. Residence (2) / DW5 / Bernard Khoury

Save this picture!
Cortesía de DW5 / Bernard Khoury
Cortesía de DW5 / Bernard Khoury

Hiroyuki Oki

A House in Nha Trang / ICADA + VTN Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Cite: María Francisca González. "11 of the Most Impressive and Innovative Rooftop Spaces" [Las 11 azoteas más impresionantes e innovadoras del mundo] 25 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891285/11-of-the-most-impressive-and-innovative-rooftop-spaces/> ISSN 0719-8884

