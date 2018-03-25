This week, we present a selection of 11 of the best images of rooftop spaces. These spaces, usually terraces conceived for the enjoyment of views and fresh air, can often be the most important element of a design. Some of these rooftops surprise us with wonderful gardens, others with impressive pools, and others even with fun games for children. Below is a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Nico Arellano, Hiroyuki Oki, and Amit Geron.
11 of the Most Impressive and Innovative Rooftop Spaces
- 12:00 - 25 March, 2018
- by María Francisca González
