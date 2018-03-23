World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Former Citroën Factory to be Converted Into Brussels "Centre Pompidou"

Former Citroën Factory to be Converted Into Brussels "Centre Pompidou"

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Former Citroën Factory to be Converted Into Brussels "Centre Pompidou"
Save this picture!
Exterior view. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Exterior view. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA

A team comprising noAarchitecten, EM2N, and Sergison Bates has won a design competition for the transformation of a former Citroën factory in Brussels into a cultural hub, merging a Museum of Contemporary Art, architecture center, and public amenities under the name “KANAL – Centre Pompidou.” The architects’ vision was for a scheme which reflects on the role of the twenty-first-century museum in society, one which opens out towards the city to entice the general public.

Showroom. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA Exterior view. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA + 11

Save this picture!
Exterior canal view. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Exterior canal view. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA

At 215,000 square feet (20,000 square meters), The former Citroën garage offers a large blank canvas in the heart of the Brussels Capital Region. The architects’ proposal celebrates this icon by stripping it to its core elements in a move which increases transparency and invites the city inside. The old showroom acts as the main entrance, operating a dual function of exhibition hall and public space. Behind the showroom, a vast factory workshop once alive with the sound of industry is extended horizontally, gently divided by floors, ramps, and glass roofs.

Save this picture!
Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Save this picture!
Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Interior space. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA

Inside the existing space, three volumes will be inserted, containing a museum, architecture archive, and large auditorium. The volumes create spaces of different scales and atmospheres, meeting the precise climatic conditions required for their respective functions. Highly visible from the outside, thee volumes serve as beacons to entice the public into the building.

Save this picture!
Auditorium. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Auditorium. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Save this picture!
Showroom. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Showroom. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA

Reflecting on this building, this location, the idea of a cultural hub calls for an overall attitude, an approach to dealing with all the questions at stake. Rather than a spectacular gesture, our proposal offers an attitude of Radical Optimism: critical, receptive, dedicated, precise. Out of the comfort zone. Thinking about Brussels, its future and complexity, requires a radical approach. Not in terms of architecture – here we just need an intelligent approach – but in terms of the infrastructure the Region offers its inhabitants. The spaces may be recognizable, but the atmosphere, the energy, the dynamics should be experienced rather than displayed. We want to radically engage with and trust what is there.
-noAarchitecten, EM2N, Sergison Bates

Save this picture!
Exhibition hall. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Exhibition hall. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA
Exhibition Hall. Image Courtesy of NOA / EM2N / SBA

The scheme is underlined by a goal of bringing production back into the city, with artistic output replacing industrial output. Schools, artists, and makers will be invited to work and exhibit in the center, reaching beyond the traditional idea of a museum as “archive.” Similarly, the scheme offers public amenities beyond a traditional museum brief, with auditoria, workshops, restaurants, and educational rooms, in what the architects describe as a “tribute to the public and a celebration of life in the city.”

News via: Sergison Bates

  • Architects

    EM2N Architects, Sergison Bates, noAarchitecten

  • Location

    Willebroekkaai, 1000 Brussel, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Stephen Bates, Francesco Apostoli, Fabian Hörmann, Baptiste Blot,

  • Design Team

    Jasper Caenepeel, Kirsten Gabriëls, Estelle Jakubowski, Marije Rutten, Béatrice Bruneaux, Konrad Scheffer, Andrea Zandalasini, Jonas Rindlisbacher (model making), Jennifer Bottlang (model making), Serafina Eipert, Damiano Finetti, Sunayana Jain, Evelien Pletinckx, Elke Schoonen, Simon Stroo, Jonathan Teuns, Nathan Wouters

  • Client

    Gouvernement de la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale

  • Project Partners

    Le Centre International pour la Ville, l’Architecture et le Paysage (Fondation CIVA) / Le Centre Pompidou, Paris, France

  • Civil Engineering

    Buro Happold Ltd

  • Acoustics

    Kahle Acoustics

  • Art

    Benoît van Innis

  • Health and Safety

    BOPRO nv, Mechelen

  • Lighting Consultant

    Joost de Beij, Zaltbommel

  • Media

    iart ag, Basel

  • Visualization

    Ponnie, Aachen; EM2N, Zurich

  • Consultants

    Peter Cachola Schmal, Ian Cartlidge, Anne Pontégnie, Anna Viebrock

  • Budget

    €125 million

  • Area

    39000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Belgium
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Former Citroën Factory to be Converted Into Brussels "Centre Pompidou"" 23 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891274/former-citroen-factory-to-be-converted-into-brussels-centre-pompidou/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »