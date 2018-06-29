Shanghai Hecheng Renovation / Stefano Boeri Architetti China

+ 31

Architects Stefano Boeri Architetti China

Location Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Stefano Boeri, Yibo Xu

Project Architect Pietro Chiodi

Design Coordinator Yifan Xu

Design Team Yitao Huang, Zhiyang Huang, Wenhai Zhu

Client Green Capital Group

Area 4062.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Paolo Roselli

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Jing’an District of Shanghai, bordering the North-South Elevated Highway. The objective of the task is to create an innovative office and commercial complex that meets the reformed demand of working space.

“The light is reflected through the patio and glass wall while entering the building, bringing people comfort and warmness. We hope people who work here can easily communicate and exchange with each other in this nice vibe.” Taking the site element into account, SBA intends to incorporate the existing building with on-site natural elements and introduce generous communal and event space to foster interactions not only between tenants but also the public and the building itself.

The four-story building will host commercial display on the ground floor while upper levels are intended for creative industries. The elements of natural lighting and greenery is tight weaved into the design to provide a ground breaking spatial experience.

“Stefano Boeri Architetti (SBA) is trying to mitigate urban living problems by utilizing verticalisation. It is about how to use smart ways to increase people’s living experience when the space and resource are getting scarce. At the same time, we hope to make residents enjoy the precious natural landscapes in cities.” said SBA Chinese partner Dr. Yibo Xu.