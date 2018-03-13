World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Construction Begins on MVRDV’s Redesign for Europe’s Biggest Urban Shopping Center

Construction Begins on MVRDV’s Redesign for Europe’s Biggest Urban Shopping Center

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Construction Begins on MVRDV’s Redesign for Europe’s Biggest Urban Shopping Center
Save this picture!
Construction Begins on MVRDV’s Redesign for Europe’s Biggest Urban Shopping Center, Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

In the 3rd Arrondissement of the French city of Lyon, construction has begun on Lyon Part-Dieu, an MVRDV-designed scheme seeking to transform the city’s main shopping center. Featuring partly-transparent glass and a public green roof, the MVRDV scheme will revitalize and integrate what was formerly an introverted complex built for an era dominated by the car.

At 166,000 square meters, Lyon Part-Dieu is the largest downtown shopping center in Europe, built in 1975. In order to improve the existing outdated complex, MVRDV’s design will involve a contemporary update to the existing façade and a re-organization of the interior program. 

Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

The design restructures each side of the mall to integrate with neighboring streets, whilst a vast green public roof garden offers peace from the bustling streets below, and views towards the city’s Basilica Fourvière. Through reorganization of the interior, and repurposing of an existing car park, MVRDV have added an extra 32,000 square meters of commercial and public space, hosting restaurants, parks, and a cinema.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

Significant alterations to the existing concrete façade seek to reconnect the mall with its immediate surroundings, and enhance pedestrian flows. By dissolving existing concrete patterns, the alterations seek to permeate the opaque façade in a transition from concrete to glass, whilst a depolluting coating will improve surrounding air quality.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

With Lyon Part-Dieu, we draw this facade with big pixels which we hope will give a more human scale not just to the mall, but the whole site. In 2020, Lyon Part-Dieu will be both a place for everyday life and shopping, but also culture and relaxation in a reinvented setting. - Winy Maas, Co-Founder, MVRDV

Owing to a sophisticated phasing scheme, the shopping center will remain operational throughout the project. With construction now underway, alterations to Lyon Part-Dieu are expected to be completed by 2020.

MVRDV Reveals Plans to Transform Part-Dieu Shopping Center in Lyon

MVRDV and the Mayor of Lyon have revealed plans to transform the city's Part-Dieu shopping center. The commission, awarded to MVRDV after the practice won a competition in 2013, focuses on preserving the center's original identity while redefining its public spaces and revitalizing its "iconic" facade.

News via: MVRDV

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Sustainability
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Construction Begins on MVRDV’s Redesign for Europe’s Biggest Urban Shopping Center" 13 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890665/construction-begins-on-mvrdvs-redesign-for-europes-biggest-urban-shopping-center/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »