Landscape Representation: The Role of Architectural Plans in Parks and Public Spaces

Save this picture! Parque Zaryadye Plan / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Frequently imperceptible to the inhabitant, the architectural plans of landscape designs are unquestionably the best tool for understanding certain relationships between elements and the strategic organization of the work. They are therefore an essential part of any good architecture project.

The distribution and type of vegetation, topography levels, the relationships between the preexisting urban or natural context, the possible routes and incorporated activities, and the materiality and the dimensional precision required for its construction are some of the considerations that are usually reiterated in this type of representation.

The result permits the communication of intentions in an organized way, while clearly exposing the concerns of the authors; for this reason, we invite you to review a series of different examples of architectural plans of public spaces that enables a comprehensive approach to the role of each project.

+ Şışhane Park / SANALarc

Save this picture! Parque Şışhane Plan/ SANALarc. Image via SANALarc

+ Development Banks of the Meurthe / Atelier Cite Architecture

Save this picture! Atelier Cite Architecture Plan. Image via Atelier Cite Architecture

+ Bologna Shoah Memorial / SET

Save this picture! Memorial Bologna Shoah Plan / SET. Image via SET

+ Piedra Tosca Park / RCR Arquitectes

Save this picture! Planta de Parque de Piedra Tosca / RCR Arquitectes. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes

+ Music Park in Sevilla / Costa Fierros Arquitectos

Save this picture! The Park of Music Plan / Costa Fierros Arquitectos. Image via Costa Fierros Arquitectos

+ St Johannesplan & The Konsthall Square / White

Save this picture! St Johannesplan & La Plaza Konsthall Plan / White. Image via White

+ Urdanibia Square / SCOB

Save this picture! Plaza Urdanibia Plan / SCOB. Image via SCOB

+ Almazan Main Square / ch+qs arquitectos

Save this picture! Plaza Mayor de Almazán Plan / CH+QS arquitectos. Image via CH+QS arquitectos

+ Calafell Castle Arqueological Park / BQC Arquitectes

Save this picture! Calafell Castle Aqueological Park Plan / BQC Arquitectes. Image via BQC Arquitectes

+ Squares In Puigcerdà / Pepe Gascón

Save this picture! Plazas de Puigcerdà Plan / Pepe Gascón. Image via Pepe Gascón

+ Plaza Huerto San Agustín / Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo

Save this picture! Plaza Huerto San Agustín Plan / Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo. Image via Jaramillo Van Sluys Arquitectura + Urbanismo

+ Plaza Santa Clara / Municipal District of Metropolitan Quito

Save this picture! Plaza Santa Clara Plan / Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. Image via Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito

+ Mercado del Born Square / Vora

Save this picture! Born Market area plan / Vora. Image via Vora

+ Plaza de Cisneros / Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez

Save this picture! Plaza de Cisneros Plan / Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez. Image via Juan Manuel Peláez Freidel + Luís Fernando Peláez

+ La Loma Del Calvario / Ariasrecalde

Save this picture! La Loma Del Calvario Plan / Ariasrecalde. Image via Ariasrecalde

+ Täby Torg / Polyform

Save this picture! Täby Torg Plan / Polyform. Image via Polyform

+ SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV

Save this picture! Planta de SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image Cortesía de MVRDV

+ Children's Bicentennial Park / ELEMENTAL

Save this picture! Infancy Bicentennial Park Plan / ELEMENTAL. Image via ELEMENTAL

+ Promenada / Enota

Save this picture! Promenade Plan / Enota. Image via Enota

+ Israels Plads Square / Sweco Architects + COBE

Save this picture! Plaza Israel Plads Plan / Sweco Architects + COBE. Image via Sweco Architects + COBE

+ España Library / Giancarlo Mazzanti

Save this picture! España Library Park Plan / Giancarlo Mazzanti. Image via Giancarlo Mazzanti

+ Praça das Artes / Brasil Arquitetura

Save this picture! Plaza de las Artes Plan / Brasil Arquitetura. Image via Brasil Arquitetura

+ Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Save this picture! Park ‘n’ Play Plan / JAJA Architects. Image via JAJA Architects

+ Desert Plaza In Barakaldo / NO.MAD