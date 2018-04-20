World
i

i

i

i

i

Hefei Wantou & Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland - Phase1 / ASPECT Studios

  • 22:00 - 20 April, 2018
Hefei Wantou & Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland - Phase1 / ASPECT Studios
Save this picture!
Hefei Wantou & Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland - Phase1 / ASPECT Studios, © arch-exist
© arch-exist

© arch-exist © arch-exist © arch-exist © arch-exist + 22

  • Project Architect

    Shanghai TianHau Architecture Design

  • Interior Designer

    Kyle Chan & Associates Design

  • Landscape Construction

    Shenzhen Pudao Landscape

  • Client

    An Hui Wangan Property/Hefei Vanke Property
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

Text description provided by the architects. A new style of socially orientated community design brings an open plaza to the people of Hefei by the team at ASPECT Studios Shanghai.

Wantou & Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland is located in the core area of the Xin Zhan District’s southwestern zone, with Shao Quan Lake and the civic green belt nearby. The vibrant and developing district is popular with millennials that have an appreciation for design and a unique pursuit for a high end modern living environment.

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

The landscape design vision was forged on the principle of providing residents with the diverse and dynamic experience of modern urban living within a singular location, offering a reflection of different urban environments such as urban plazas and civic parks, pocket parks, play and sports recreation all spaces are programmed to provide a range of experiences and offer a diverse range of facilities and activities for all ages, all structured to encourage social and community connectivity, as places to come together. 

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

The overarching design reflects elements of the local community and culture, with the flower of the city – the Pomegranate - providing a strong source of inspiration to the design of the community social space, guiding the form, color and composition to create an energetic colorful, and bold experience. Combined with a dynamic socially orientated landscape program to meet the needs of the community and its people while encouraging interaction, connection and communication.

Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan

The initial phase consists of three main programmatic zones, urban pocket park, children’s play and community park, within each area creating different experiences as places where children, adults and the elderly can come together to enjoy the fun of play, the diversity of lifestyle, and the vibrancy and energy of the urban environment.

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

Standing as the centerpiece of the urban pocket park is the Pomegranate Flower, a light sculpture inspired by the stamens of the pomegranate flower, reaching high to create both a landmark and identity within the surrounding urban context. On the surface, rhythmic paving represents the wind and the shape of bespoke planters represent the petals blowing in the breeze with the active seating edges providing calm and comfortable clusters for people to rest, stay and connect. The compacted and layered arrangement of the pomegranate fruits provide reference for the shade shelters, creating an interesting shadow play on the ground whilst providing a backdrop to the entire space; allowing visitors and residents to rest in comfort during the hot summer months.

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

The children’s play space offers a diverse play and learning experience. Mountain-shaped play mounds with layered tonal change imitate the gradual changes and layers of the rock strata, while raising from a blue and green carpet represents the river and forest. Integrated within the spaces are the opportunities for children to come together and build essential social and physical skills: areas of free play and fixed play are all designed to encourage social interaction, sports, activity, challenges and development.

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist

Community gatherings and public events all take place in the grand community park. The open public park is complimented by a collection of spaces for people to come together in smaller social groups. Within the spatial compositions there are large open multi-functional lawn, pergolas and feature seating to create a semi-enclosed space while small plazas, with tree clusters, form a multi-functional shaded space for group gathering.

Save this picture!
© arch-exist
© arch-exist
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Plaza Landscape Architecture Park China
Cite: "Hefei Wantou & Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland - Phase1 / ASPECT Studios" 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890565/hefei-wantou-and-vanke-paradise-art-wonderland-phase1-aspect-studios/> ISSN 0719-8884

© arch-exist

合肥皖投万科天下艺境一期景观设计 / 澳派景观设计工作室

