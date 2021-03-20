The Almost Invisible School / ABLM arquitectos

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Schools
Villares de la Reina, Spain
  • Architects: ABLM arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2618
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, Ceràmica Cumella, Gradhermetic
  • Architects In Charge:Arturo Blanco Herrero, Laura Martínez Arribas
  • Collaborators:Sergio Azogra, Isaac Bachiller, Nacho Alonso, Verónica Fernández, Inés Gutierrez
  • Facilities Engineer:Fernando Aguado
  • Rigger:Ángel García
  • Structures Engineer:Jacinto de la Riva
  • City:Villares de la Reina
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Salamanca, the municipality of Villares de la Reina stands out for its transformation during the last decades as it has one of the industrial estates of the city. The changes have partly disfigured the scale and transformed the material landscape conditions.

Program Diagram
Program Diagram
The almost invisible school proposes a reflection on the domestic scale of this kind of infrastructures, where the little ones must find spaces that they can catch, and places with which they can dream.

Elevations
Elevations
The accessible plan from the outside, is a large ceramic plinth made up of vertical pieces with seven colors made by Toni Cumella, which symbolize, at the same time, the singularity and the equality of each boy and each girl, collecting and enclosing the scale of the courtyards and play areas.

Detail
Detail

The upper areas are coated with a StacbondR composite aluminum finished mirror panel. These surfaces fade reflecting the sky and also the perimeter trees making this second level, necessary in the program, disappears like a magic game, and the school infrastructure recovers more domestic scales.

Originally published on March 14, 2018. 

Project location

Address:37184 Villares de la Reina, Salamanca, Spain

ABLM arquitectos
