M20 / BAST

Architects
LocationToulouse, France
Area120.0 m2
Project Year2018
Budget140,000 € ht
Text description provided by the architects. After buying a small plot (2.50m by 20m) at the back of their home, a family wants to achieve an extension at their ground floor. The project consists of expanding their living room on this parcel.
The brick wall of the house is open on all its length and a large sliding glass door acts as a cover. This new room adopts several functions: living room, kitchen, winter garden but also terrace during the beautiful days. A new space both inside and out.