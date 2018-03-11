World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. BAST
  6. 2018
  7. M20 / BAST

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

M20 / BAST

  05:00 - 11 March, 2018
M20 / BAST
M20 / BAST, Courtesy of BAST
Courtesy of BAST

Courtesy of BAST Courtesy of BAST Courtesy of BAST Courtesy of BAST + 24

  • Architects

    BAST

  • Location

    Toulouse, France

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

Text description provided by the architects. After buying a small plot (2.50m by 20m) at the back of their home, a family wants to achieve an extension at their ground floor. The project consists of expanding their living room on this parcel.

The brick wall of the house is open on all its length and a large sliding glass door acts as a cover. This new room adopts several functions: living room, kitchen, winter garden but also terrace during the beautiful days. A new space both inside and out.

Courtesy of BAST
Courtesy of BAST
Axonometry 9
Axonometry 9
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension France
Cite: "M20 / BAST" 11 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889850/m20-bast/> ISSN 0719-8884

