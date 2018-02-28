World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Ariel Valenzuela
  6. 2018
  7. Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

  • 13:00 - 28 February, 2018
Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma, Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Text description provided by the architects. The project starts from a pre-existing building with many structural limitations and very limited areas. It was sought from the beginning to liberate the interior spaces generating new openings that allowed a correct lighting and ventilation, considering that the busiest spaces were the least illuminated.

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Floorplan
Floorplan
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

To generate this opening, it was proposed to create a new central courtyard inside the house to turn it into the heart of the house, the central space that illuminates and connects bedrooms, social areas and study and also, serves as natural ventilation.

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Facade Axonometry
Facade Axonometry
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

By integrating elements of parametric design to respond to project constraints, a façade is projected with the help of advanced modeling tools, combining computational design, traditional construction methods and materials from the region -such as artisanal milpa brick- , and this is how it manages to give the project a contemporary and regional identity.

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Section
Section
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Considering the sidewalk as the public area of ​​the project, it is proposed to create a quality space based on the idea of ​​sharing the green areas with neighbors and passers-by and providing the city with a pleasant and accessible space. Thus, and according to the specific conditions of each area, the vegetation was selected and divided into three groups; plants of shade, sun and aquatic. Subsequently, in order to integrate this area into the whole project, a cobble pattern for the sidewalk was designed using digital tools, using the geometry of its materials and optimizing the design using the area as a factor to achieve the goals in terms of surface in green areas desired.

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma" 28 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889727/casa-papagayo-ariel-valenzuela-plus-diego-ledesma/> ISSN 0719-8884

Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Papagayo 住宅，参数化砖立面设计让行人赏心悦目 / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

