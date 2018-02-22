World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Here's What the Alphabet Looks Like When Converted into Baroque Palace Designs

Here's What the Alphabet Looks Like When Converted into Baroque Palace Designs

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Here's What the Alphabet Looks Like When Converted into Baroque Palace Designs

Johann David Steingruber was a German architect and designer with over 100 buildings to his name, including many churches, town halls, school buildings and even breweries. However, perhaps what he is best known for today are the intricate illustrations of his 1773 Architectural Alphabet, in which he converted the alphabet into plans for a series of eccentric baroque palaces.

Done more as a "labor of love" rather than for any practical reason, Steingruber's book is a compilation of playful and intricate spatial relationships, with each letter providing its own unique set of challenges. Even though the letters naturally offer more complex shapes than we would ordinarily use for plans, the spaces somehow make sense. The baroque style of oval antichambers, domes, and vaults is evident not only in the plans but also in the elevations.

Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)
Save this picture!
via Google Books (public domain)
via Google Books (public domain)

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Here's What the Alphabet Looks Like When Converted into Baroque Palace Designs" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889400/heres-what-the-alphabet-looks-like-when-converted-into-baroque-palace-designs/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »