Furniture Designed by Brazilian Architects

Save this picture! Poltrona Bowl_Lina Bo Bardi. Image © Nelson Kon

For some practitioners of architecture, the insatiable desire to draw everything, from the largest to the smallest to take full control of the project, echoes the famous phrase uttered by Mies Van Der Rohe: "God is in the details." Similarly, designing furniture provides another creative outlet for in-depth exploration of human-scale works of architecture.

Throughout the history of the Brazilian Architecture, and especially since the modernist movement, architects not only became known for their building designs, but also for their detailed chairs and tables. Several of these pieces of furniture were initially designed for a specific project and then went into mass production due to their popularity.

In this impressive list of works, chairs and armchairs stand out for their incorporation of structural and technical-constructive qualities, materiality, ergonomics, and aesthetic lightness. Other pieces featured show the re-tooling and re-thinking of bars, carts, sideboards, tables, and other objects.

Here are some of the most well-known and esteemed design objects created by Brazilian architects.

Arthur Casas

Poltrona Dorival

Save this picture! Poltrona Dorival_Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Laszlo via Dpot (Divulgação)

Aparador Onda

Save this picture! Aparador Onda_Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Carlos Motta

Cadeira Brisa

Save this picture! Cadeira Brisa com braço_Carlos Motta. Image Cortesia de Dpot

FGMF + Estúdio Paulo Alves

Cadeira Farofa

Save this picture! Cadeira Farofa_FGMF + Estúdio Paulo Alves. Image © Lucas Rosin

Guto Requena

Nóize Chair

Save this picture! Cadeira Nóize_Guto Requena. Image Cortesia de Guto Requena

Isay Weinfeld

Carrinho bar Totó

Save this picture! carrinho Bar Totó_Isay Weinfeld © Fernando Laszlo. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Aparador Isay

Save this picture! Aparador Isay_Isay Weinfeld © Fernando Laszlo. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Jorge Zalszupin

Carrinho de chá JZ

Save this picture! Carrinho de Chá_Jorge Zalszupin © Fernando Laszlo. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Poltrona Dinamarquesa

Save this picture! Poltrona Dinamarquesa_Jorge Zalszupin. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Mesa Andorinha

Save this picture! Mesa Andorinha_Jorge Zalszupin. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Lina Bo Bardi

Cadeira Girafa

Save this picture! Cadeira Girafa_Lina Bo Bardi. Image © Nelson Kon

Cadeira Beira de estrada

Save this picture! Cadeira Beira de estrada_Lina Bo Bardi. Image © Nelson Kon

Poltrona Bowl

Marcenaria Baraúna

Cadeira Isa d’aprés siza

Save this picture! Cadeira Isa d’aprés siza_Marcenaria Baraúna. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Cadeira Filó

Save this picture! Cadeira Filó com braço_Marcenaria Baraúna. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Oscar Niemeyer + Anna Maria Niemeyer

Chaise Longue Rio

Oswaldo Bratke

Cadeira Oswaldo Bratke

Save this picture! Cadeira Oswaldo Bratke © Fernando Laszlo. Image © Fernando Laszlo Cortesia Etel Interiores

Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Poltrona Paulistano

Save this picture! Poltrona Paulistano_Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Mobiliário Sesc 24 de Maio - Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB

Save this picture! Mobiliário Sesc 24 de Maio_Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image © FLAGRANTE

Ruy Ohtake

Mesa de centro Zu

Save this picture! Mesa de centro Zu_Ruy Ohtake. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Sérgio Bernardes

Poltrona Rampa

Save this picture! Poltrona Rampa_Sérgio Bernardes. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Sérgio Rodrigues

Poltrona Mole

Save this picture! Poltrona Mole_Sérgio Rodrigues. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Studio MK27

Coleção Próteses e Enxertos

Save this picture! Coleção Próteses e Enxertos_Studio MK27. Image © Reinaldo Coser

Vilanova Artigas

Cadeira Preguiça

Save this picture! Poltrona Preguiça_Vilanova Artigas. Image Cortesia de Acervo Família Artigas

Zanine Caldas

Cadeira Zanine N

Save this picture! Cadeira Zanine N_Zanine Caldas. Image Cortesia de Dpot

Poltrona Cuca