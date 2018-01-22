Save this picture! reSITE 2018 Prague, global interdisciplinary architecture and urbanism forum

The annual international forum showcasing better solutions for our urbanized world will be back at Prague’s Forum Karlin with a new Guest Curator, writer and urbanist Greg Lindsay. What has been called the most interactive architecture and urbanism event will present 50 international speakers from 30 countries surrounded by a 1000+ audience gathering architects, planners, bottom-up innovators and municipal and private sector leaders.

The Founder of Rojkind Arquitectos Michel Rojkind will give one of the keynote lectures. His latest achievement, the Foro Boca concert and culture hall in Mexico, was inaugurated last month and he has amazed the planet by "Portal of Awareness", spatial installations made of Nescafe mugs.

Another keynote lecture will be given by Richard Burdett, a Professor of Urban Studies at the London School of Economics and Director of the Urban Age and LSE Cities.

Theme

Is it time to reconsider what a better city looks like? The tide has clearly lifted all boats over the last two decades of urban development, yet gentrification, rising costs of living and inequality pose considerable challenges for city leaders, investors, planners and architects to design a city that works for everyone.

“The convergence of housing and quality of life in the city will define this year’s work and events for reSITE. We will explore new forms of housing, check out the cost of living and identify cultural and architecture projects that enhance our lifestyle. I’m really excited to change the format this year with a new program curator, Greg Lindsay, who will help us see new ways of living and working in the city – a sort of theory of relativity for the positive impacts that may arise at the intersection of change, tradition and new thinking.” – Martin Barry, Chairman of reSITE

"I’m honored to join reSITE as guest curator after having had the pleasure of watching it evolve as a speaker and attendee since 2013. I’m also humbled to tackle the biggest issue cities face: where and how people live, and how to do it fairly, equitably, and sustainably. The right to the city begins with housing, and so that’s where the theme of reSITE 2018 begins,” explains the new program curator of the event Greg Lindsay, a writer, journalist and urbanist.

What will happen?

Keynotes, panel discussions, field trips, interactive workshops, tours, parties, unforgettable dinner. reSITE is a one-of-a-kind experience combining the best ideas in the world from the bottom to the top.

Who should attend?

The event addresses professionals – architects, urbanists, planners, designers, municipal leaders and representatives, politicians, developers and investors, researchers, teachers, students, media, cultural leaders, curators and non-profit organizations and activists.

The registrations are open, with a huge discount for students and several options for professionals, with an Early Bird offer valid until February 28.

