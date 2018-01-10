Why the AIA is NOT Awarding Anyone the Twenty-Five Year Award in 2018

We are starting the new year with an announcement from the American Institute of Architects that there will be no winner for their Twenty-five Year Award in 2018. This will be the first time this has occurred since the award was officially established in 1971. The AIA award recognises buildings that have “stood the test of time for 25-35 years and continues to set the standards of excellence for its architectural design and significance.”

Over the 46 years of the award, it has celebrated buildings by of Frank Lloyd Wright, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Louis Kahn and Charles and Ray Eames. Last year it was awarded to the Grand Louvre – Phase I by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners for its iconic stainless steel pyramid that “rivals the Eiffel Tower as one of France’s most recognisable architectural icons.”

Save this picture! Salk Institute by Louis Kahn, one of the previous winners of the award.. Image © Liao Yusheng

The AIA released the following statement: "The jury felt that there were submissions that appeal to architects and there were those that appeal to the public. The consensus was that the Twenty-five Year Award should appeal to both. Unfortunately, this year the jury did not find a submission that it felt achieved twenty-five years of exceptional aesthetic and cultural relevance while also representing the timelessness and positive impact the profession aspires to achieve."

This year’s jury included architects from Hartman-Cox Architects, Duvall Decker Architects, Strata Architecture + Preservation, Shyft Collective, KSS Architects, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Grace Farms Foundation and Rogers Partners, chaired by Lee Becker, a fellow of the AIA.

News Via: Architect Magazine