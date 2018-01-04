See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above

From Greek architect and photographer, Yiorgis Yerolymbos comes a book which captures the construction process of Renzo Piano’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre in Athens, Greece. Yerolymbos carefully documented every moment where the superfluous Olympic parking lot became a cultural center and sloping park with waterfront views. For almost a decade, and from every angle, the photographer watched the site transform. Birds-eye imagery proved to be some of the most captivating. As photographs, they manage to possess the characteristics of an architectural drawing.

Published by Yale University Press, the book entitled “Orthographs” is Yerolymbos’ aerial orbit photograph series of the Cultural Centre’s evolution. The name was adopted from the renaissance description of the ground plan by Leon Battista Alberti. The book freezes time so that this human accomplishment will not be forgotten.