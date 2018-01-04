World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above

See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above
Save this picture!
See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above, © Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

From Greek architect and photographer, Yiorgis Yerolymbos comes a book which captures the construction process of Renzo Piano’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre in Athens, Greece. Yerolymbos carefully documented every moment where the superfluous Olympic parking lot became a cultural center and sloping park with waterfront views. For almost a decade, and from every angle, the photographer watched the site transform. Birds-eye imagery proved to be some of the most captivating. As photographs, they manage to possess the characteristics of an architectural drawing. 

Published by Yale University Press, the book entitled “Orthographs” is Yerolymbos’ aerial orbit photograph series of the Cultural Centre’s evolution. The name was adopted from the renaissance description of the ground plan by Leon Battista Alberti. The book freezes time so that this human accomplishment will not be forgotten.

Save this picture!
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Save this picture!
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Save this picture!
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Save this picture!
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "See the Construction of Renzo Piano's Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre From Above" 04 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886433/see-the-construction-of-renzo-pianos-stavros-niarchos-foundation-cultural-centre-from-above/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »