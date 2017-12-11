Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object

Architect and Project Professor at The University of Tokyo, Fumio Matsumoto put together more than 30 iconic buildings into a single 3D printed object called, “Memories of Architecture.” Façades, exterior forms, interior spaces, and structures of significant architectural works were reproduced at 1:300 scale and merged together in order from old to new.

By integrating architectural elements from ancient Egypt to the present age, notable trends over time emerge. Memories of Architecture demonstrates a shift from large to small forms and from enclosed to open spaces. The architecture in this 3D collage includes Karnak Temple, the Pantheon, Notre-Dame de Reims, Nandaimon Gate of Todaiji Temple, Villa Savoye, and the Moriyama House.

“Memories of Architecture” is part of “ARCHITECTONICA,” a permanent exhibit in the Koishikawa Annex at the University of Tokyo Museum of Architecture. The museum showcases architectural materials, miniature models and life-sized ethnological materials relating to space around the body.

Projects embedded in “Memories of Architecture” include: