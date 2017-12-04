World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Finland
  5. ALA Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects

Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects

  • 02:00 - 4 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects
Save this picture!
Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects, © Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

© Tuomas Uusheimo © Marc Goodwin © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo + 50

  • Original Design

    Raili & Reima Pietilä

  • Collaborators

    Aalto University Properties (client), Workspace (office space concept), Creadesign (service design), Kristo Vesikansa (conservation), Ramboll Finland (building services engineering), Palotekninen insinööritoimisto Markku Kauriala (fire safety), Vahanen Group (structural design), Tuuli Sotamaa (interior design), Helimaki Acoustics (acoustics design), Suurkeittiö-Insinööritoimisto Rita Pulli (kitchen design), NCC Building (main contractor)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. Dipoli, the listed iconic and experimental student union building of Helsinki University of Technology designed by Raili and Reima Pietilä and completed in 1966 has gone through a complete renovation and gotten a new life as the main building of Aalto University. The building reopened for fall semester 2017.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Dipoli will function as a meeting place for the university administration, the academic community, the students and other stake holders. All of these parties have been activated in the spatial re-design process that turned the building into a sustainable, flexible workspace of the future. In addition to housing the administration, Dipoli will also continue to function as the prime location for important lecture events and university festivities, as well as act as a display platform for the university’s research and design projects. Dipoli’s restaurants, cafeterias and bar cater for both students and staff members.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Dipoli is Aalto University’s test lab for flexible working methods and mobile work. Two hundred of the university’s administrative employees will use the building as their base. The design team’s aim was to re-radicalize Dipoli by creating a fresh, open and dynamic user experience, not forgetting the original designers’ vision.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The building, located on the edge of the Alvar Aalto designed Otaniemi campus, is the result of an architectural competition organized in 1961, where the Pietiläs’ entry was originally awarded shared 2nd prize and later selected as the winner of the second competition organized between the two 2nd prize winners. The renovation was part of the larger campus reorganization project linked to the former Helsinki University of Technology campus becoming the main campus of Aalto University, born out of the merger of three Helsinki area universities.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Prior to the renovation Dipoli functioned as a conference center for a period of 20 years.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Finland
Cite: "Dipoli - Aalto University Main Building / ALA Architects" 04 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884666/dipoli-aalto-university-main-building-ala-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »