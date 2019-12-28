The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

+ 21

Client Green School

Site Area 45.000 m2

Build Time 8 months

"Millenium Bridge" is one of the longest bamboo bridge in Asia, with a length of 23 meters and an impressive roof inspired by the Minangkabau architecture, following the shape of a buffalo horn. It is built in a mix of blond and black bamboo species.

'It's very rare to get the chance to build a bridge from bamboo, and it is a proof that you can build anything with it. This bridge is a way to promote construction with bamboo around the world. It's a constructed testimony of its strength', says Defit Wijaya, Senior Architect at IBUKU.

The bridge is intended for pedestrian traffic and connects the east and west part of the Green School, becoming a fundamental part of the main circulation within the campus.

Originally published on December 21, 2017