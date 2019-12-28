World
The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU © José Tomás Franco © José Tomás Franco + 21

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Bridges
Abiansemal, Indonesia
  • Architects: IBUKU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2011
  • Photographs Photographs: José Tomás Franco

  • Client

    Green School

  • Site Area

    45.000 m2

  • Build Time

    8 months
"Millenium Bridge" is one of the longest bamboo bridge in Asia, with a length of 23 meters and an impressive roof inspired by the Minangkabau architecture, following the shape of a buffalo horn. It is built in a mix of blond and black bamboo species.

Courtesy of IBUKU
'It's very rare to get the chance to build a bridge from bamboo, and it is a proof that you can build anything with it. This bridge is a way to promote construction with bamboo around the world. It's a constructed testimony of its strength', says Defit Wijaya, Senior Architect at IBUKU.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Section / Details
Courtesy of IBUKU
The bridge is intended for pedestrian traffic and connects the east and west part of the Green School, becoming a fundamental part of the main circulation within the campus.

Courtesy of IBUKU
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
Originally published on December 21, 2017

Project location

Address: Sibang Kaja, Abiansemal, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

IBUKU
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Indonesia
Cite: "The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU" 28 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884632/the-millenium-bridge-ibuku/> ISSN 0719-8884

