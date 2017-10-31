World
  3. 3XN Reveals Waving Mixed-Use Building Located Adjacent to Sidewalk Labs' Future Smart City

3XN Reveals Waving Mixed-Use Building Located Adjacent to Sidewalk Labs' Future Smart City

3XN Reveals Waving Mixed-Use Building Located Adjacent to Sidewalk Labs' Future Smart City
3XN Reveals Waving Mixed-Use Building Located Adjacent to Sidewalk Labs' Future Smart City, The Parliament Slip with its boats and promenade will be activated by retail and balconies. Image © 3XN
The Parliament Slip with its boats and promenade will be activated by retail and balconies. Image © 3XN

Danish firm 3XN has been selected as the winner of a competition to design a new mixed-use waterfront building in Toronto’s East Bayfront district that will be located on the edge of Google/Sidewalk Labs’ new smart community, Quayside.

Inspired by the reflection of the waves of Lake Ontario, ‘The Waves at Bayside’ will feature a undulating facade of metal balconies with views out to the water and a podium filled with public program including a rowing club and assortment of restaurants and cafes.

Looking northeast to The Waves at Bayside. Image © 3XN

The building’s energetic landscape takes the form of two peaks gradually stepping down to a central valley between. The two peaks have also been shifted in position to provide units with maximal views of the lake. Shared amenities will be found in the valley, including several community rooms, an expansive outdoor deck and swimming pool.

Angled balconies and terraces give all suites lake views. Image © 3XN
Looking down across the multi-tired decks onto the amenity terrace. Image © 3XN

‘The Waves at Bayside’ will join the neighboring Aquabella condo (3XN’s first North American project) in revitalizing Toronto’s eastern waterfront, with respectful massing and open sightlines being key principles driving the design. The project has passed the second design review panel stage and is expected to begin construction by late 2018.

News via 3XN

An aerial view of the project. Image © 3XN
A pedestrian passage is planned opposite the end of Edgewater Drive. Image © 3XN
The easily openable façade allows for the living room to spill out onto the terrace during warmer weather. Image © 3XN
Site plan. Image © 3XN

  • Architects

    3XN

  • Location

    East Bayfront, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada

  • Design Team

    Kim Herforth Nielsen, Audun Opdal, Marie Hesseldahl Larsen, Oskar Nordstrom, Marc-Antoine Chartier Primeau, Frank Muller, Dora Lin Jiabao, Andrew Le, Zi Shin Low, Sang Yeun Lee, Aleksandre Andghuladze

  • Executive Architect

    Kirkor Architects

  • Client

    Tridel/Hines

  • Area

    40000.0 m2

  • Photographs

    3XN
