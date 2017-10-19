World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Falling Masonry Kills Tourist in Florence's Deteriorating Basilica di Santa Croce

Falling Masonry Kills Tourist in Florence's Deteriorating Basilica di Santa Croce

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Falling Masonry Kills Tourist in Florence's Deteriorating Basilica di Santa Croce
Save this picture!
Falling Masonry Kills Tourist in Florence's Deteriorating Basilica di Santa Croce, © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/37873897@N06/5035043739'>Flickr user Flavio~</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Flavio~ licensed under CC BY 2.0

A Spanish tourist has been killed by a piece of falling masonry in the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy. As reported by The Guardian, the 52-year old victim was hit by "a piece of decorative stone that fell from a height of 20 metres (66 ft) as he visited the religious building with his wife." Reports suggest that the fragment was around 15cm by 15cm (6 by 6 inches) in size; according to Yahoo, the fragment "had supported a beam in the right transept of the Basilica."

Following the incident, the attraction has been closed to visitors indefinitely.

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Firenze_-_Basilica_di_Santa_Croce,_laterale.jpg'>Wikimedia user Luca Aless</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Luca Aless licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Photos shared by tourists on TripAdvisor show scaffolding inside the Basilica as recently as four years ago. As of 2016, visitors reported that areas of the Basilica were under renovation.

With such a rich, relatively underfunded, and rapidly deteriorating built heritage, Italy has suffered similar incidents in recent years. In 1989, a 14th Century campanile (bell tower) collapsed in Pavia, killing 4 people. In October of 2012, a cornice detached from the wall of the Palace of Caserta near Naples; a part of the roof subsequently collapsed.

The Italian Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, has said in light of the incident that prosecutors will "conduct an investigation to determine whether faulty maintenance was to blame."

News via The Guardian, Yahoo.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Falling Masonry Kills Tourist in Florence's Deteriorating Basilica di Santa Croce" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881997/falling-masonry-kills-tourist-in-florences-deteriorating-basilica-di-santa-croce/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »