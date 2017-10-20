World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops

Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops
Save this picture!
Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops, © IKSV
© IKSV

Following an open call, a selection committee coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has revealed Vardiya (The Shift) as the theme of the Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Curated by Kerem Piker, the exhibition will propose "a spatial organisation for meeting, encountering, and architectural production."

According to the curators, the Turkish Pavilion will welcome architecture students, who will be hosted by İKSV in shifts throughout the course of the Biennale. "Following an international open call, undergraduate and graduate students of architecture will be expected to visit the Biennale, participate in the designated workshop programmes, and contribute to architectural production with using various media." The exhibition content is expected "to derive and flourish from this programme of workshops, performances and the participants’ individual contributions in situ."

Cansu Cürgen, Yelta Köm, Nizam Onur Sönmez, Yağız Söylev and Erdem Tüzün will act as assistant curators.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops" 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881961/turkish-pavilion-at-the-2018-venice-biennale-to-host-a-series-of-student-workshops/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »