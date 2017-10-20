Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Host a Series of Student Workshops

Following an open call, a selection committee coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has revealed Vardiya (The Shift) as the theme of the Turkish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Curated by Kerem Piker, the exhibition will propose "a spatial organisation for meeting, encountering, and architectural production."

According to the curators, the Turkish Pavilion will welcome architecture students, who will be hosted by İKSV in shifts throughout the course of the Biennale. "Following an international open call, undergraduate and graduate students of architecture will be expected to visit the Biennale, participate in the designated workshop programmes, and contribute to architectural production with using various media." The exhibition content is expected "to derive and flourish from this programme of workshops, performances and the participants’ individual contributions in situ."

Cansu Cürgen, Yelta Köm, Nizam Onur Sönmez, Yağız Söylev and Erdem Tüzün will act as assistant curators.