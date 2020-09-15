Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Houses • Ecuador Architects: Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: JAG Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rothoblaas Manufacturers:

Technical Information: Daniel Hegen, Francisco Triguero, Patricio Cevallos, Dunia Rivadeneira, Jerónimo Zúñiga, Tomas Guerrero, Nere Guarrotxena

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The “Casa de los Aguacates” reform proposal is based on opening the preexistent volume to the patio and avocado’s garden. We developed a constructive system, which allowed us to solve this new orientation and illumination task and reinforce the preexisting structure simultaneously.

This new system is composed by wood frames placed between the old eucalyptus columns and over a new concrete base. Therefore, we carefully took out the brick walls between the columns first.

This new wood frames resolve front door, and ventilation as well. Besides this, we filled with bricks old openings, we reconstruct installations, reinforced structure, floors, stairs, and other works of maintenance. The intervention has approximately 300m2 and a cost of 200 $ by m2. Everything is realized by hand craft with materials obtained in the surroundings.