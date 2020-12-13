Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Denmark
  5. Cubic Houses / ADEPT

Cubic Houses / ADEPT

Save this project
Cubic Houses / ADEPT

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST+ 19

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects: ADEPT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Randers Tegl, Dalton, Unoform
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. ADEPTs recently completed Cubic Houses in Copenhagen, DK shows a playful residential complex that breaks down the scale of a large building volume while offering a generous variation to the in-progress development of a new neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The design of the Cubic Houses aims to balance the client’s wish for a large amount of square meters with the envisioned character of urban life in the new development neighborhood. The result is a residential complex that breaks down the building volume into several individual ‘cubes’ - stacked and shifted on top of each other.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The configuration of cubes reflects the rhythm of a human scale and works against long stretches of the street with no variation or human activity. The design adapts to the overall urban scale of the neighborhood, yet contributes to a varied and lively small-scale atmosphere along the central canal.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
Section
Section

In its basic concept, Cubic Houses is a regular building slap with spacious and simple apartment layouts. Maintaining the vertical stairways, the eight brick cubes shift in relation to each other, both at the ground floor and higher up. The shifting of volumes breaks eventual turbulence and adapts the building to local microclimatic conditions.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Originally published on August 15, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ADEPT
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDenmark
Cite: "Cubic Houses / ADEPT" 13 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/877631/cubic-houses-adept> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

立方住宅 / ADEPT

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream