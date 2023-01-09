Submit a Project Advertise
  Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França

Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França

If you haven't gotten a chance to visit Brasília, Joana França's photographic projects offer a comprehensive interpretation of the capital of South America's most populous country. França has dedicated a significant part of her career as an architecture photographer to the pursuit of amassing an impressive archive of images of the city planned by Lúcio Costa and Oscar Niemeyer.

We recently published an exceptional selection França's aerial photographs of Brasília divided by scale - residential, monumental, gregarious and bucolic. These overhead views solidify what, in theory, is already evident: the city lacks human scale, or the human scale of Brasília is just vast and (perhaps) not very human at all.

Here we share a series of videos that corroborate what is shown in the photographs, but now with movement.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 

Romullo Baratto
