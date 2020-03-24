World
Binh House / VTN Architects

Binh House / VTN Architects
© Hiroyuki Oki
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Principal Architect: Vo Trong Nghia
  • Design Team: Masaaki Iwamoto, Chiang Hsing-O, Nguyen Tat Dat, Nguyen Duy Phuoc, Takahito Yamada
  • Contractor: Wind And Water House JSC
  • Footprint: 136 m2
  • Site Area: 321.6 m2
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. Under the rapid urbanization, cities in Vietnam have diverged far from their origins as low density tropical green space. Newly developed urban areas are losing their connection with nature. Binh house by Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects) is one project in the "House for Trees" series, a prototypical housing design, providing green space within high density neighbourhood.

Perspective
The Inhabitants is a family of three generations. Therefore, the challenge is to create spaces which allow its residents interact and communicate despite their differences.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Gardens located on top of the vertically stacking spaces; bounded by sliding glass doors. This strategy not only improves the microclimate by using natural ventilation and daylight in every room, but the alternately stacking openings also increase visibility and interaction between the family members.

Plan Level 1
Plan Level 1
Plan Level 2
Plan Level 2

Living, dining, bedrooms, study room are continuously opened. From one room, people's sightlines can reach beyond to the other rooms via the gardens.

© Quang Dam
Service areas such as the kitchen, bathrooms, stairs and corridors are located in the west to limit heat radiation exposure towards frequently occupied areas. The vertical variation of spaces creates a lopsided pressure difference. Thus, when the surrounding houses are built, natural ventilation is maintained. Thanks to these passive strategies, the house always stays cool in the tropical climate. Air conditioning system is rarely used. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
The roof gardens host large trees for shading, therefore reducing indoor temperature. Vegetables can also be planted to serve its resident's daily needs. This vertical farming solution is suitable for high-density housing whilst also contributing to Vietnamese way of life.

Plan Level 3
Plan Level 3
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Roof Plan
Roof Plan

Using sustainable materials such as natural stone, wood, exposed concrete combined with the microclimate, this house reduces greatly operational and maintenance cost. Up to date, residents have never used furnished AC. The architecture is not only to meet the functional and aesthetic concerns, but also as a means to connect people to people and people to nature.

© Quang Dam
Originally published on April 12, 2017

VTN Architects
