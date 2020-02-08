World
  15 Details of Metal Structures and Facades for Residential Projects

15 Details of Metal Structures and Facades for Residential Projects

15 Details of Metal Structures and Facades for Residential Projects

The use of steel in both the past and present is mainly associated with the success of grand industrial and civic structures. But due to the commercialization and standardization of steel profiles, its use in residential projects (thanks to its mechanical properties and fast installation) has resulted in complex and interesting solutions on a domestic scale.

Dive into these 15 construction details from residential projects that have made use of steel structures and cladding. 

01. Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

© Sebastián Irarrázaval
© Sebastián Irarrázaval

© Sergio Pirrone

02. Shokan House / Jay Bargmann

© Jay Bargmann
© Jay Bargmann

© Brad Feinknopf

03. House Pegasus / Frédéric Saint-Cricq

© Frédéric Saint-Cricq
© Frédéric Saint-Cricq

© Patrice Menconi

04. Single House in Haut / Atelier Lame Architecture

© Atelier Lame
© Atelier Lame

© Lionel Macor

05. House on Todos Los Santos Lake / Apio Arquitectos

© Apio Arquitectos
© Apio Arquitectos

© Alejandra Valenzuela

06. Casa Gate / Pedro Oliveira

© Pedro Oliveira
© Pedro Oliveira

© José Campos - Architectural photography

07. RR House / Delfino Lozano

© Delfino Lozano
© Delfino Lozano

© César Béjar

08. House V / Arkosis

© Arkosis
© Arkosis

© Roberto D´Ambrosio

09. Tinman House / Junsekino Architect And Design

© Junsekino Architect And Design
© Junsekino Architect And Design

© Spaceshift studio

10. LLM House / Obra Arquitetos

© Obra Arquitetos
© Obra Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon

11. VIMOB / Colectivo Creativo Arquitectos

© Colectivo Creativo Arquitectos
© Colectivo Creativo Arquitectos

© Mauricio Sanin © Felipe Orvi © Mauricio Carvajal

12. House in Salineiras / RVdM Arquitectos

Cortesía de RVdM
Cortesía de RVdM

Cortesía de RVdM

13. H House / Björn Lundquist Arkitektur

© Björn Lundquist Arkitektur
© Björn Lundquist Arkitektur

© Åke E:son Lindman

14. House JP / Bevk Perović Arhitekti

© Bevk Perović Arhitekti
© Bevk Perović Arhitekti

© Bevk Perović Arhitekti © Miran Kambic

15. BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos

© ATRIA Arquitetos
© ATRIA Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "15 Details of Metal Structures and Facades for Residential Projects" [15 Detalles constructivos de estructuras y cerramientos metálicos en la vivienda] 08 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799868/15-details-of-metal-structures-and-facades-for-residential-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

住宅设计的15种金属结构和金属外立面细部详图

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

