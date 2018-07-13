World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. Wutopia Lab
  6. 2016
  7. 123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab

123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab

  • 20:00 - 13 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab, © Shao Feng
© Shao Feng

123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab 123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab © Shao Feng 123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab + 37

  • Interiors Designers

    Wutopia Lab

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Design Team

    YU Ting, DING Jinqiang

  • Designer in Charge

    MIN Erni

  • Area

    467.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shao Feng
Save this picture!
© Shao Feng
© Shao Feng

Text description provided by the architects. As a mother and a designer, she was not satisfied with growth centers in Shanghai, finally, she got a chance to design one by herself.

Save this picture!

The Designer decided to build a space that is completely belong to kids, rather than using  concrete figurative that many adults believe kids will prefer. Thanks to the restriction of facade, an inner world was gained.

Save this picture!
Section 4
Section 4

Offices and Parents’ room are on the Basement, classroom is on the Second floor. Both parents and kids can use the first floor. It can be regarded as a new world wrapped by the continuous pine veneer, including floors and ceilings.

Save this picture!

There is a small wood house in the center of the new world, kids can do whatever they want.

Save this picture!
© Shao Feng
© Shao Feng

The continuous veneer brings a transitional space between the kids’ inner world and the outside normal life.

Save this picture!
© Shao Feng
© Shao Feng
Save this picture!

This is an elaborately world created by a mother. ‘If you don’t go through the world, you will never know where your spirits and feelings belong to. Once you travel around the world, we can never go back to the wonderland. At the moment when we begin to looking for something, we begin to lose something. But we won’t realize the value of normal life until starting to chase something.’

Save this picture!

Narrative of designer: Flying elephant of childishness

Everyone is a kid, although only few of us remember it. As a mother of six-year-old girl, sometimes I found it is my kid shows me the world rather than I teach her. Children believe there is a wonderland, they dream impossible things become possible. They can find pleasures even from the most normal things in life.

Save this picture!

We came across variety of kindergarten and growth center, but all of them are concrete figurative. They are gifts from adults, carrying their imaginative childish. While none of them belongs to kids.

Save this picture!

I used abstract things instead of concrete things in the growth center, let kids explore the space with their imagination. I used three different architectural language to imply the common family structure in shanghai, 2 adults and 1 child. I believed that adults should give children chances, not to let them beat us, but to give kids a chance to free like a bird. The growth center is an opportunity for kids from our adults.

Save this picture!
© Shao Feng
© Shao Feng

Standing in the growth center, I looked at it carefully as a child. To my surprise, I found a hidden elephant on the wall. The elephant hided in the growth center is elephant of childishness, is the untied imagination, is love.

The 123+ Growth Center is the beginning of kids’ life.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wutopia Lab
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Interiors Architecture China
Cite: "123+ Growth Center / Wutopia Lab" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798074/123-plus-growth-center-min-erni/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shao Feng

全上海最美早教中心 / Wutopia Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »