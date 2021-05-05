Institute of Engineering and Technology – Ahmedabad University / Vir.Mueller Architects

+ 27

Partners In Charge: Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta

Project Team: Saurabh Jain, Priyam Ballav Goswami, Avneet Kaur, Mansi Maheshwari, Prashant Singh Hada, Bhavika Aggarwal

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design for the Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ahmedabad University exemplifies the typology of an academic quadrangle - a central courtyard garden, flanked by student and faculty rooms. Timeless yet contemporary, this cloister anchors a community of students and scholars - many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.

The structure compliments the sequence of space with an array of columns, creating flexible large-span spaces, suitable for an evolving academic program. The building circulation - in the form of cantilevered stairs and screened galleries - weaves alongside the courtyard, creating a dynamic relationship between landscape and architecture.

The galleries and corridors are designed to facilitate seamless movement, while offering repose with a line of sandstone benches oriented towards views of the garden. The architecture engages an intense climatic condition - summer temperatures soar to 45 degrees Celcius - with sensitivity, employing red sandstone screens to filter the sun while enhancing the play of light and shadow in the rooms.

The landscape design evokes micro-climates within the building: a sunken garden “kund” is situated between the canteen and the auditorium, creating an informal gathering space for students; the roof of the auditorium is designed as a shaded terrace “maidaan” - a paved garden - offering views of the Ahmedabad University plaza. Red sandstone screens weave a kinetic sculpture within the central courtyard, filtering light by day and emitting a soft glow at dusk.

Ahmedabad nurtures a rare and remarkable legacy of excellence in education and in architecture. The Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ahmedabad University celebrates a renewal of this vision.

Originally published on November 15, 2015.