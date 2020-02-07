World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Flexible Landscape / GOA Architects

Flexible Landscape / GOA Architects

Save this project
Flexible Landscape / GOA Architects

© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo © LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo © LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo © LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo + 37

  • Curated by Han Zhang
Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China

Text description provided by the architects. During the period of 2015.08.21 and 2015.09.10, there were a series of public cultural activities named “Gravitational Field——interconnections between architecture and public culture” helding in the Jing'an Temple Square, which is the most prosperous site in Shanghai. And one architectural installation -- 《Flexible Landscape》was born, which is both artistic and practical.

Save this picture!
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo

Jing'an Temple Square is relatively 7m lower than West Nanjing Road, so the installation is understood as a set of open landscape in this site, and looks like a bonsai of the city, getting involved with a soft and light profile. Two arc-shaped ridges scattered, as if mountains in the basin, cleverly responding to the open stage and the crowded metro exit. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Due to the square stone material ground does not allow any damage, the whole installation was impossible to has basis or ground fixation. And considering of the powerful typhoon damage, the designers eventually decided to adopt 50 pieces of streamline 20-meter long wooden bamboo forming a fluctuating body. 

Save this picture!
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo

In the August of Shanghai, the temperature was scorching, this “arc-mountain ” provided space for abundant public activities in the square with the two shaded space. The water mist sprays hidden in the gap of frame continuing cooled the square. Meanwhile, mist-shrouded scene enhanced the sight of the visual impression of urban landscape bonsai. Under the summer sun, and occasionally appeared a rainbow on top of the mountain, which maked people feel relaxing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Bamboo is one characteristic plant in China, and Chinese people like bamboo for a long time. “wooden bamboo” is made of advanced fiber by hot gluing technology, It has the characteristics of high strength and high toughness, making people feel more natural and familiar , and some sense of cultural belonging. 

Save this picture!
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo

The installation itself was a work of art, as well as a space for other activities. A series of public events happened in this “Landscape Bonsai” one after another, here was the experimental field, theater, exhibition, market, playground. It inspires the vitality and creativity of the city, and displayed the open spirit of the city by an architectural way. 

Save this picture!
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo
© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo

Originally published on October 27, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shanghai, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GOA Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture China
Cite: "Flexible Landscape / GOA Architects" 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/775968/flexible-landscape-goa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© LYU Hengzhong, Shen Bo

广场上的韧山水 / GOA Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream