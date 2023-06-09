Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. Canada
  5. Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA

Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA

Save
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA

Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 2 of 15Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 3 of 15Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 4 of 15Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 5 of 15Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Fitness Club, Swimming Pool, Adaptive Reuse
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: MJMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  28000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2012
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shai Gil, Scott Norsworthy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dri-Design, VMZINC
Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 9 of 15
© Shai Gil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Toronto, Regent Park is Canada’s oldest and largest social housing project, built in the late 1940’s. The community has historically been viewed as a transitional community for new immigrants, but due to social and physical planning ills, has contributed to the concentration of a socially marginalized population. 41% of the population living in Regent Park are under 18, and over 70% of the population lives below the Low-Income Cut-Off Rate.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 2 of 15
© Shai Gil

The 12 year Regent Park Revitalization project began in 2005 to redevelop the 69 acre community to be a vibrant mixed-use mixed-income community. The Regent Park Aquatic Centre, completed in 2012, is the key civic amenity centred on the eastern flank of the new central park development as the heart of the revitalization.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 6 of 15
© Scott Norsworthy

Regent Park Aquatic Centre has been conceived as a ‘Pavilion in the Park’, very open at the base, and bisected lengthwise by a ‘dorsal fin’ of aquatic hall sky-lighting. It is a multi-purpose swimming pool facility that includes a 25m, 6-lane pool, leisure pool, tot pool, hot tub, slide, tarzan-rope, and diving board. Replacing an existing outdoor pool, the project was mandated to capture a feeling of transparency and connection to the outdoors.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan

The Aquatic Centre is the first facility in Canada to adopt the singular use of universal changerooms, no longer separating males and females, rather common changerooms with private change cubicles; addressing cultural and gender identity issues, while also enhancing the openness, safety, and visibility throughout the complex.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 7 of 15
© Shai Gil

The facility also has two double sliding glass doors off the main pool hall for sunbathing access to the park-side terrace. Responding to the views from the new high-rise towers surrounding the park, the building’s Green Roof is designed as a fifth elevation, integrating with the building features and park setting.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 15 of 15
Section

In the last three decades, Regent Park has become an immigrant settlement community. As such, the new Aquatic Centre offers a new level of accommodation with the addition of a complete system of aquatics hall screening for those cultural groups interested in privacy swims. The adoption of this new progressive feature along with the universal change rooms, the combination of fitness, leisure, and therapeutic aquatic uses, and the open and inviting design has greatly increased interest in the City’s aquatic venues.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 3 of 15
© Shai Gil

This project typifies the design legacy commitment of the Regent Park revitalization program. The building is both sculptural and urban in its’ resolution as a park pavilion in a religious urban grid. The interior design is clean and simple in its’ resolution, open and inviting, and active and fun in use. This facility provides an important civic amenity to a once marginalized neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA - Image 11 of 15
© Scott Norsworthy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toronto, ON, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MJMA
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingfitness clubswimming poolRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingfitness clubswimming poolRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCanada
Cite: "Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MJMA" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/771720/regent-park-aquatic-centre-maclennan-jaunkalns-miller-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shai Gil

加拿大摄政公园水上运动中心 / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags