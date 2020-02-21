World
LLM House / Obra Arquitetos

LLM House / Obra Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 48

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1187.6
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arteal, proassp
  • Architects In Charge: João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte
  • Collaborator: Diogo Cavallari
  • Structure And Foundations: Solofund Engenharia
  • Installations: Jpd
  • Waterproofing: Proassp
  • Landscaping: Panorama Pasagismo, Catê Poli Paisagismo
  • Sustainability: Fluxus
  • Thermal And Acoustic Comfort: Pablo Sandoval
  • Cabinets Project: Daniele Resck
  • Budget: Tríade Engenharia De Custos
  • Building: Theobaldo Bremenkanp, Reinaldo F. Ramos, Gileno, Fráuzio + Equipe
  • Metal Structure: Franklin Engenharia
  • Frames: Arteal
  • Furniture: Moble Design
  • Site Area: 3600,00 m²
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a site with a large number of native trees to be preserved and average slope of 30%, the implementation of the project suggests an intense dialogue with the existing topography and vegetation.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Considering the built area of 1187,60m , suggested by the customer and necessary to resolve  the entire program, we tried to develop a project where people could have direct eye contact, despite being in different environments and levels of the house. This prevents the isolation and facilitate meetings of its residents with greater objectivity.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
3rd Floor Plan - Rooms
3rd Floor Plan - Rooms
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The program was arranged so that the collective spaces, being, working and cooking, have a relationship with the larger landscape views  and higher light intensity. The rooms and more intimate settings were positioned below the treetops, forming a courtyard with tree trunks.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The house was designed in mixed structure. Retaining walls in reinforced concrete and 2 gables also specifically serve for adjustment of some quotas of the land and anchoring to the metal frame, hoisted on the trees.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section 2
Section 2
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The room has a span of 24 meters, won with two metal beams with 1.50m . One of these beams support the suspended mezzanine. This alternative was considered after the structural analysis of the own weight and loading the beams were much higher than the load request from the mezzanine. Moreover, the structure creates a great piles and pleasant shaded area at the bottom.

Note: This project was originally published on August 04, 2015

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

About this office
Obra Arquitetos
Office

Products

Wood Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "LLM House / Obra Arquitetos" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/771119/llm-house-obra-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884
