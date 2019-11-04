World
  Public Middle School Of Labarthe-Sur-Lèze / LCR Architectes

Public Middle School Of Labarthe-Sur-Lèze / LCR Architectes

Public Middle School Of Labarthe-Sur-Lèze / LCR Architectes

 

  Curated by Clara Ott
Elementary & Middle School 
Labarthe-sur-Lèze, France
  Architects: LCR Architectes
  Area: 7463.0 m2
  Year: 2012
  Photographs: Sylvain Mille, David Aubert
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alucoil

  Client

    Conseil Général de Haute-Garonne / General Council of Haute-Garonne

  Cost

    10 960 000 € / 8,709,375.45 GBP / 14,447,892.73 USD
© Sylvain Mille

The aim was to create a school answering to the High Environmental Quality and educational standards.
We tried to imagining the scale of the future equipment and to position it as a public building within a problematic empty space.

© Sylvain Mille
© Sylvain Mille

The middle school arises from the convergence of two axes:

The first one is the access from the traffic circle, the transverse axis which strongly directs all functional organization, due to its position and its connection to the site. It determines the chronological implementation of each program components of the program and accepts the input sequence as seamless geometry. It is the keystone which anchors the equipment in the site.

© Sylvain Mille
Floor Plan
© Sylvain Mille

The second, perpendicular to this road, organizes the life of the school. This internal street, the real backbone of the project stretches on two levels and plays a role of separation while concurrently ensuring a connection. Therefore, all the program entities come to settle comfortably in alternation on this axis, all naturally North-South oriented. They give access to the various functions: logistics, catering, social life; general, specialized and artistic education.

© Sylvain Mille

Via this implementation, the entire school is fully integrated into this site to the point of recreating it.
On the civilian side the school plays the role of a public building, on the inside it expresses friendly identity.
For the facades, we selected coherent expressive materials.

© Sylvain Mille
Section
© Sylvain Mille

For communication and education, premium glass transcribes the educational of exchange and openness. The volume created by glass and aluminium bars alongside copper siding seems to play a stretching game.

The inner orange copper hue of the common spaces contrasts with the outside brown tone to create a smooth transition with the land.

© Sylvain Mille

The copper, a material that is natural and alive, serves the intention of giving the building a skin which patina would smooth with the age while also reinforcing value of sustainability.

This change of appearance will mark the passage of time in an area submitted to a rapid change.

Originally published on September 19, 2014

© Sylvain Mille

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 1047 Route du Plantaurel, 31860 Labarthe-sur-Lèze, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LCR Architectes
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school France
"Public Middle School Of Labarthe-Sur-Lèze / LCR Architectes" 04 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.
