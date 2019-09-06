World
  Los Limoneros / Gus Wüstemann Architects

Los Limoneros / Gus Wüstemann Architects

  20:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Los Limoneros / Gus Wüstemann Architects
© Bruno Helbling
© Bruno Helbling

  • Architects

    Gus Wüstemann Architects

  • Location

    Marbella, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architect in Charge

    Silvia Pujalte, Joan Pau Fernandez, Jan kubasiewicz, Eftychia Papathanasiou, Mariana Marques da Silva, Sandy Brunner

  • Area

    585.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Bruno Helbling

    • Engineer

      Alicia Huguet, BAC Barcelona

    • Building Company

      ADP Empresa Construtora, Marbella
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    Text description provided by the architects. Program

    The plot is situated in an suburban urbanisation of private villas next to a golf court near Marbella , Spain. The program is a house for a family with kids and a some guest rooms for visiting friends, a total of 480 m2 inside area. There was an existing house, typical for the area with a beautiful garden, we kept the plants.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    living outside in a private garden

    Being in Andalucia, in the south of Spain, the idea was to create a huge garden with big covered outside spaces, giving some shade when needed, where you could live outside day and night, all year long. It's all about catching that twilight with your friends and family, chilling out with some tapas and great Spanish wines.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    At the same time we needed to create the necessary privacy towards the neighbouring buildings, so you could live outside without being exposed. The concept therefore is that the whole site is a garden surrounded with a peripheral wall filled with content, that's the living room, a private garden. Above that living room landscape we set a patio house - a house over a garden. In the winter time, one covered part of the private garden can be closed with sliding windows and heated.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    Periphery is central

    The periphery, the surrounding wall are filled with different programs so it communicates with the centre space of the ground floor. These contents wrap around the living space / garden like a never ending landscape.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    In the periphery there are :

    still water pond with waterfall, turtles and morning sun, herb garden, kitchen, bbq lounge, pool lounge, swimming pool - chill out pool area, jungle, atelier / library, entrance lobby.

    Depending of what time of the day, social occupancy and what mood one is in, you choose to interact with the peripheral programs, from leisure, sport to reading, chilling, cooking etc.

    Floor Plan
    Floor Plan

    There is an over the edge opening along the poolside, where there is a beautiful view to the mountains and where the evening sun comes in.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    The house is above the garden

    The bedrooms, family lounge and Yoga terrace are on the first floor, a patio with a perforated stone facade filters the light into the wardrobes and circulations of the private areas. Each room has a bathroom and a private patio attached.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    The master bedroom, bathroom and patio can be joined to one open space, enjoying sleeping and bathing outside, without being seen.

    White sculpture and blue Andalucía sky

    There are no windows or openings to the outside / public space, the house appears as a white and cubic sculpture, similar to the Moorish patio houses in Andalucia. Only the plants give a sign of the interior life to the outside. Everything is covered in white plaster, creating this endless playful landscape just covered by the deep blue Andalucia sky, it's there to host people.

    © Bruno Helbling
    © Bruno Helbling

    Originally published on 9 September, 2014

    Cite: "Los Limoneros / Gus Wüstemann Architects" 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/544425/los-limoneros-gus-wustemann/> ISSN 0719-8884
    © Bruno Helbling

