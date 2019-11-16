World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Aedas
  6. 2014
  7. LAND Experience Center / Aedas

LAND Experience Center / Aedas

Save this project
LAND Experience Center / Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Exhibition Center  · 
Xi'an, China
  • Architects: Aedas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2110.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014

  • Client

    LAND Group
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the intersection of the main city axis and Yanzhan Road, Aedas-designed LAND Experience Center is an interactive exhibition center with a fully immersive space to showcase developer LAND’s vision for the Xi’an city and its development strategies.  It is now open for public visit, and can serve as a sales and marketing centre for the company when needed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The project consists of an exhibition hall, a multipurpose room, administration offices and a separate display wing. Its sculptural form is derived from the local undulating topography that reflects the duality and dynamics of Xi’an. Orchestrated through a series of events, the center also provides sensory experience of the featured programmes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

This unique pavilion is also designed for adaptive reuse. Built on a specially engineered steel foundation, it is a portable apparatus and will be relocated to an adjacent site later
Note: This Project was originally published in October 06, 2014

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Xi'an, Shaanxi, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aedas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "LAND Experience Center / Aedas" 16 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/513681/land-experience-center-aedas/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream