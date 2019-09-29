World
  Tree Art Museum / Daipu Architects

Tree Art Museum / Daipu Architects

  15:00 - 29 September, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Tree Art Museum / Daipu Architects
© SHU He
© SHU He

© SHU He

Section
Section

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Songzhuang, Beijing China, Tree art museum lies beside the main road of the area. Original village has vanished, replaced by big scale blocks which better fit for cars. Even if renowned as artist village, it’s difficult to stay or enjoy art exploration without local artist friend’s introducing. So, the first idea was to create an ambient, a public space where people would like to stay, date and communicate.

© SHU He
© SHU He

I hope people might be attracted into the museum by the view at the entrance. Their eyes would follow the curvy floorslab coming from the ground all the way up to the roof. People could choose getting into the space either through the ramp or the courtyard with a pool and tree on the first floor. Sky is reflected onto the ground, with reflecting pool together, helping people to filter their mind and forget the environment out there.

© SHU He
© SHU He

The first courtyard was separated with the main road and dust outside by a bare-concrete wall. People would stay and chat under the tree in the courtyard, or, just feed fishes by the reflecting pool. Meanwhile, they could enjoy artworks and watch other people lingering inside the building through curtain wall. In the bare-concrete wall, there is a corridor which could be utilized to exhibit books and small sculptures. The curvature varies slightly along the path.

© SHU He
© SHU He

The second courtyard introduces nature light to the back exhibition hall and meeting room on 2nd floor, while separating the public and privacy needed. The curvy wall implies people to the other side of the building, and introduces them to come to the public stairs-plaza on the roof, where people could sit and enjoy sunshine, or look down to the pool or even chat with people down in the courtyard.

© SHU He
© SHU He

There are six and half courtyards on 2,695 square meters site. Besides the two bigger ones for exhibition, there are four more courtyards lying on the upper part. Two yards apply sunlight to the back space and introduce skylight to the exhibition hall below. The other two yards are on the top of the floor, which also open to sky. By taking real and pure expression, this project hopes to create a place where local people and visitors would communicate with nature light, trees, water, and contemporary art. This simple and plain idea will spread out through their experience of this space.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Originally published 19 April, 2013.

Project location

Daipu Architects
© SHU He

树艺术博物馆 / Daipu Architects

