World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects
  6. 2012
  7. House H / Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects

House H / Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects

  • 20:00 - 27 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House H / Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects
Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

  • Architects

    Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects

  • Location

    Chiba, Japan

  • Category

    Houses

  • Project Team

    Hiroyuki Shinozaki, Sota Matsuura, Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio

  • Structure engineer

    Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio

  • Contractor

    Hirohashi Komuten Lo.,Ltd.

  • Area

    64.02 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Fumihiko Ikemoto

© Fumihiko Ikemoto © Fumihiko Ikemoto © Fumihiko Ikemoto © Fumihiko Ikemoto + 20

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a young couple and their child, located in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture. Matsudo City has a background that has developed as a residential area on the outskirts of Tokyo from the 1960s. This house was planned the rebuilding of the house, which was built at that time. I seemed to have been asked to build a house as a new symbol in this place by a young family with the hope of the future.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

So, I hoped to propose the house as a living symbol by utilizing a big roof and structural member actually in their daily life rather than just an image.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

At first, I placed a big roof on the site and arranged the eight Y-shaped wooden frames in it. I planned for each space by hanging second floors and loft floors from them. Like a bunch of attic beams of traditional wooden architecture, Y-shaped frames made of bonded wood run through the entire house. And the six floorboards are hung from them at a different level. Depending on the level and location of floorboards, the distance from the big roof and other living space will be changed, the space of under the floorboards as well. Although the whole house is just one space under a big roof, it divided loosely with Y-shaped frames and floorboards, so that people stay each space feeling each other.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

I hope that the family uses the structure of the house in their daily life and that the structure related to their daily life. For example, people hanging pictures and figures from Y-shaped frames and marking the height of a child along with his growth on it. And they will leave the trail of their life on the house like a well-thumbed book.

Save this picture!
© Fumihiko Ikemoto
© Fumihiko Ikemoto

Originally published on 17 January 2013.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House H / Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects" 27 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/319591/house-h-hiroyuki-shinozaki-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fumihiko Ikemoto

H住宅 / Hiroyuki Shinozaki Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream