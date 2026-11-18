Casa dos Terraços Circulares / Denis Joelsons. Image © Pedro Kok

Every material brings its own logic to design. Its structural behavior, production methods, and the ways its components are connected influence what can be built and at what cost. In timber structures, the placement of supports, the arrangement of beams, and the panel layout affect material consumption and construction feasibility.

Grain direction influences wood's strength, while factors such as species, growing conditions, and moisture content also affect its properties. Preliminary sizing therefore requires specific knowledge of the material. With decades of experience designing and building timber structures, ITA collaborates with architects to develop solutions that align spatial intentions with the material's characteristics. This experience, combined with work in university workshops, led to FIBRA, a free preliminary sizing tool for engineered timber structures, designed to support experimentation in the early stages of design.

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