Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West Closes After Fatal Accident

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West. Scottsdale, Arizona, August 30, 2008. Image © Marcos Casiano via Shutterstock

Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright's former winter residence and architectural studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, is closed to the public until further notice after a visitor died from roofing debris on October 16, 2026. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, strong winds dislodged material from the roof during a walking tour, striking Rogério Renato Mateucci, 55, rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná in Brazil. Wind warnings were also issued across parts of the Southwest that day, and authorities are investigating the incident as weather-related. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which manages the property, confirmed the closure and said it would share no further details while officials complete their investigation.

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Taliesin West was established in 1937 in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains as Wright's winter home and a setting for architectural study. The complex was designed to respond to the Sonoran Desert through its use of local stone, desert masonry, and lightweight canvas roofing supported by wooden beams. The original roof panels could be opened and closed to regulate sunlight and airflow, reflecting the seasonal character of the site, where Wright and his apprentices spent the winter months before returning to Taliesin in Wisconsin.

The property has undergone several alterations as its use shifted toward year-round occupation. Following a fire in the mid-1960s that destroyed the Music Pavilion, the structure was rebuilt with steel beams and translucent fiberglass roofing. In the 1990s, the roofing system was modified again, introducing fixed acrylic exterior panels and canvas interior panels. For more than a decade, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has been researching ways to return to the original operable fabric roof system using contemporary materials. In March 2026, the Foundation outlined long-term preservation work, including environmental monitoring, energy modeling, and prototype testing, aimed at bringing back Wright's original approach to natural ventilation and light while improving thermal performance in the desert environment.

Taliesin West is part of the UNESCO World Heritage listing The 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, which includes eight of the architect's works across the United States. It is also designated a National Historic Landmark and has continued to welcome visitors for tours and educational programs focused on Wright's architecture and its relationship with the desert environment. The property now remains closed to the public, with no reopening date announced by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation yet.