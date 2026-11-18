© Patrice Schreyer

Integrating truck access into a glazed facade requires coordinating panel dimensions, opening mechanisms, and the space needed for vehicles to maneuver. These decisions affect both the composition of the facade and how materials and products move in and out of the building. Glass thus becomes part of the daily workflow: when closed, it encloses the space and admits natural light; when open, it allows loading and unloading to take place.

At Vitrocsa's new headquarters in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, two guillotine window systems, each six meters wide and nine meters tall, allow trucks to enter the warehouse. Together with a six-meter-tall pivot door, they incorporate the company's minimalist window systems into the daily operation of its own facilities.

The inauguration of Vitrocsa's new headquarters marks the arrival of its production, administration, and storage teams under one roof. The building replaces the company's former premises in Saint-Aubin-Sauges, which no longer met its manufacturing and logistics needs, and it was completed after 18 months of construction at the Y-Parc technology park in Yverdon-les-Bains. This location was chosen for its proximity to most employees and the opportunity to consolidate activities on a single site, making design, production, and delivery easier to coordinate.

The headquarters also provides a permanent setting for the window systems Vitrocsa has developed over more than 30 years. Incorporated into the facade and interior spaces, these systems turn the building into a working showroom, where visitors can experience their operation in everyday use. The building's infrastructure includes geothermal energy piles and rooftop photovoltaic panels.

The Facade in Daily Use

Combining production and storage in one building requires organizing the arrival of materials, their movement between departments, and the shipment of finished products. The location and dimensions of entrances help connect these activities to the loading areas outside.

At Vitrocsa's warehouse, each of the two large openings consists of four glass panels. The guillotine mechanism moves the panels vertically, allowing trucks to enter without a door leaf swinging into the circulation area. This brings loading and unloading operations closer to the storage areas while incorporating vehicle access into the glazed facade. When closed, the windows admit natural light into the warehouse.

A six-meter-tall pivot door at the main entrance gives visitors an immediate sense of the scale and design possibilities of Vitrocsa's systems. Its dimensions were chosen to demonstrate the company's technical capabilities, making the entrance itself the first encounter with the headquarters' role as a full-scale showroom. This approach continues across the facade and interior spaces, which incorporate window systems developed over more than 30 years. As visitors move through the building, they can examine the details, experience the opening mechanisms, and see how the systems serve the spaces where people work.

Integrating windows and doors at this scale requires coordination among the architect, structural engineer, and manufacturer. The weight of the components, their supports, the mechanisms that move them, and access for maintenance must be considered alongside circulation and the arrangement of interior spaces. At the headquarters, these decisions can be seen in use: the warehouse openings accommodate the movement of trucks and goods, while the pivot door brings visitors into a building that demonstrates its systems through everyday operation.

Manufacturing, Using, and Displaying

Vitrocsa conceived the headquarters as a showroom, incorporating its own systems into the facade and interior spaces. In the production and storage areas, this approach connects the display of its products with functions essential to the company's operations. Visitors encounter the window and door systems installed in the same building where they are manufactured. Workshops, storage areas, and offices provide a context for understanding the relationship between the components produced and their application in construction. For the company, the building also puts its products to use within its own facilities, serving the people who work there, receive materials, and organize deliveries.

This proximity gives the display of the systems a practical dimension. Beyond examining the profiles and proportions of a window or door, visitors can understand its position within a space, the area it occupies when opening, and its relationship to the activities around it. The building provides examples of use that an isolated display sample can rarely offer.

By incorporating large glazed openings into service entrances, the project broadens the contexts in which these systems can be considered. Their application extends to production and logistics spaces, where the choice of a window or door system is directly tied to what needs to pass through it and the space available for its movement. This relationship between design and use makes the headquarters a useful reference for other projects.