Spiraling Up: 6 Projects Using Spiral Ramps for Vertical Movement

Save this picture! Spiral Ramp at Shanghai Minsheng Wharf Waterfront Landscape and Reconnection / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. Image © Fangfang Tian

In most architectural projects, vertical circulation is expressed as a purely functional element, tucked away behind fire-rated doors or an elevator core. However, sometimes architects also use spirals when trying to resolve site elevation changes. Given the right scale, these elements allow for a more artistic formal expression that serves both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes without relying on mechanical lifts or stairwells. Structural systems like cantilevered steel trusses and reinforced concrete decks allow these spiral elements to extend outward as sheltered entry canopies or wind around open central atriums. Functionally, these circulation paths may be expressed in several ways: as stairs like the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, or as ramps, which can offer the possibility to reduce mobility barriers for visitors. In both cases, the spiral can provide smooth transitions across varied floor levels while maintaining an unobstructed line-of-sight throughout the program.

+ 9

In this curated collection, we explore how architects adopt the spiral geometry primarily to solve complex circulation and site transition challenges without resorting to abrupt vertical stair cores or mechanical lifts. In some of the projects that involve large public and commercial interventions, the spiral continuous ramp operates with an accessibility-compliant slope that bridges significant elevation changes while maintaining fluid movement. In other projects, these spiral ramps project outward into the urban landscape, turning an exterior entry threshold into an architectural promenade that also contributes to the overall formal expression of the building. Finally, for some projects, the spiral ramp forms the building itself, becoming not just the circulation space but also part of the functional interior spaces within the program.