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Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

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Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Exterior PhotographyTemple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Image 3 of 30Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Image 4 of 30Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Interior Photography, StairsTemple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Research Center, Educational Architecture, University
Bristol, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  38500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy Stagg
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Assa Abloy, Otis, Sika, Interface, Aaltro, Ascot Signs, Bachy Soletanche, Briggs Amasco, British Gypsum , Broxap, Creagh Concrete, Elland Steel , Eurobond, FKN, Flowcrete, Hall & Kay, Houston Cox , Integrated Doorsets Ltd, Kingfisher, Lang & Foulton, +11
  • Lead Architects: Mike Keys
  • Lead Team: Mike Keys
  • Design Team: Alan Keane, Carl Woodcroft
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buro Happold
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AECOM
  • Landscape Architecture: Grant Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bristol City Council (local authority)
  • Urban Planning: JLL
  • General Contractor: Sir Robert McAlpine
  • City: Bristol
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Exterior Photography
© Andy Stagg

Text description provided by the architects. Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus (TQEC) is the most significant development in the recent history of the University of Bristol and a major new civic landmark for the city. The project transforms the long-derelict former Royal Mail sorting office site beside Brunel's Grade I-listed Temple Meads station into a new center for learning, research and innovation and civic engagement, redefining one of Bristol's most prominent gateways.

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Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited Kingdom

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios" 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185449/temple-quarter-enterprise-campus-feilden-clegg-bradley-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andy Stagg

Temple Quarter 创新校区 / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

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