Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

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Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Area: 38500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Andy Stagg
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Manufacturers: Assa Abloy, Otis, Sika, Interface, Aaltro, Ascot Signs, Bachy Soletanche, Briggs Amasco, British Gypsum , Broxap, Creagh Concrete, Elland Steel , Eurobond, FKN, Flowcrete, Hall & Kay, Houston Cox , Integrated Doorsets Ltd, Kingfisher, Lang & Foulton, +11
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Lead Architects: Mike Keys
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- Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, University
- Lead Team: Mike Keys
- Design Team: Alan Keane, Carl Woodcroft
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buro Happold
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AECOM
- Landscape Architecture: Grant Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bristol City Council (local authority)
- Urban Planning: JLL
- General Contractor: Sir Robert McAlpine
- City: Bristol
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus (TQEC) is the most significant development in the recent history of the University of Bristol and a major new civic landmark for the city. The project transforms the long-derelict former Royal Mail sorting office site beside Brunel's Grade I-listed Temple Meads station into a new center for learning, research and innovation and civic engagement, redefining one of Bristol's most prominent gateways.