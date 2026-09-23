Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

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Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Mike Keys

Design Team: Alan Keane, Carl Woodcroft

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buro Happold

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AECOM

Landscape Architecture: Grant Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bristol City Council (local authority)

Urban Planning: JLL

General Contractor: Sir Robert McAlpine

City: Bristol

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus (TQEC) is the most significant development in the recent history of the University of Bristol and a major new civic landmark for the city. The project transforms the long-derelict former Royal Mail sorting office site beside Brunel's Grade I-listed Temple Meads station into a new center for learning, research and innovation and civic engagement, redefining one of Bristol's most prominent gateways.