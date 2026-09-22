Built to Exclude: Colonial Violence and Urban Ecologies in Africa

Save this picture! Conceptual map collage of Kampala, Khartoum and Kinshasa. Illustration by Maisa Elamein via Wikimedia Commons and Public Domain sources.

Colonial violence in African cities bled through the political dimensions into the spatial realm. It is infused into street grids, land tenure systems, drainage infrastructure and residential zones that continue to organize inequality and displacement today. Kinshasa, Khartoum, and Kampala each carry this afterlife in their urban morphology, at once historical artifacts and an active structure; shaping who has access to services, who occupies flood-prone land, and catalyzing a deepening climate instability that forces this apparatus into entirely new dimensions - including geological ones.

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Kinshasa: Extraction Written Into the Grid