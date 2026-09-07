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One House, Many Climates: When Greenhouse Design Enters the Home

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A greenhouse is a building designed to create one climate inside another. By controlling sunlight, heat, and ventilation through its enclosure, it produces conditions that differ from those outside. Traditionally, that controlled environment was designed around plants. In housing, the same principle is increasingly being used to shape spaces for people.

Bringing greenhouse construction into a house offers more than additional enclosure. It can create sheltered spaces without conditioning them like conventional interior rooms, capture solar heat when it is useful, provide ventilation when temperatures rise, and extend the periods of the year when certain areas of the home remain comfortable to occupy.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "One House, Many Climates: When Greenhouse Design Enters the Home" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184398/one-house-many-climates-when-greenhouse-design-enters-the-home> ISSN 0719-8884

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The Deformed Roof House of Furano / Yoshichika Takagi + associates. Image © Ikuya Sasaki

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