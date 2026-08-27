Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects

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Anderlecht, Belgium
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Architects: SMAK Architects
- Area: 26000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Philippe van Gelooven, Evenbeeld, Frank De Brabandere
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Lead Architects: Mathias Kerremans, John Flippo
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- Technical Team: John Flippo
- Design Team: Simo Staessens
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: M-Gineers
- General Contractor: BAM Interbuild
- Landscape Architecture: Stefaan Thiers
- Project Management: Kairos
- City: Anderlecht
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Campus Deleers is Europe's first building to bring education and urban production together under one roof. Located along Brussels' canal, the project by SMAK Architects transforms a former industrial brownfield into a mixed-use neighborhood and demonstrates how Brussels' vision of the Productive City can be realized.