Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Technical Team: John Flippo

Design Team: Simo Staessens

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: M-Gineers

General Contractor: BAM Interbuild

Landscape Architecture: Stefaan Thiers

Project Management: Kairos

City: Anderlecht

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. Campus Deleers is Europe's first building to bring education and urban production together under one roof. Located along Brussels' canal, the project by SMAK Architects transforms a former industrial brownfield into a mixed-use neighborhood and demonstrates how Brussels' vision of the Productive City can be realized.