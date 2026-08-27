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Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects

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Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects - Exterior PhotographyCampus Deleers / SMAK Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCampus Deleers / SMAK Architects - Interior PhotographyCampus Deleers / SMAK Architects - Interior Photography, StairsCampus Deleers / SMAK Architects - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Anderlecht, Belgium
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Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects - Exterior Photography
© Philippe van Gelooven

Text description provided by the architects. Campus Deleers is Europe's first building to bring education and urban production together under one roof. Located along Brussels' canal, the project by SMAK Architects transforms a former industrial brownfield into a mixed-use neighborhood and demonstrates how Brussels' vision of the Productive City can be realized.

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Cite: "Campus Deleers / SMAK Architects" 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183734/campus-deleers-smak-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Philippe van Gelooven

Deleers 校园 / SMAK Architects

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