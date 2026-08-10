  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation

Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation

7:41
7:41

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

In 2021, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released a survey regarding the number of cultural and social facilities in Brazil's cities. The findings were alarming: only 29.6% of Brazilian municipalities had cultural and social facilities such as museums, while theaters and concert halls were present in only 23.3% of cities. This overview speaks volumes about the scarcity of such spaces in Brazilian cities. In this context, when a women's cooperative in Maranhão or a volunteer group in Bahia decides to build their own cultural and community facility, the gesture not only fills a material gap but reclaims, on their own initiative, a right that should be guaranteed by public policy.

Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation - Image 2 of 16Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation - Image 3 of 16Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation - Image 4 of 16Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation - Image 5 of 16Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation - More Images+ 11

This scenario is not unique to Brazil; it reflects challenges shared by several Latin American countries shaped by territorial inequalities and limited access to cultural infrastructure. Nevertheless, some experiences in the region demonstrate that consistent public policies can change this reality. One of the most iconic cases is Medellín, Colombia. After decades marked by drug cartel violence, the city began investing deliberately in cultural infrastructure as an urban transformation strategy. Starting in 2005, the municipal budget allocated to culture jumped from 0.6% to 5%, enabling, for instance, the implementation of Library Parks in historically vulnerable neighborhoods.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Community Architecture in Brazil: 4 Projects for Social Transformation" [Arquitetura Comunitária no Brasil: 4 Projetos de Transformação Social ] 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Baratto, Romullo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182409/community-architecture-in-brazil-4-projects-for-social-transformation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags