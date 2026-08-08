UBC Biodiversity Centre Addition / Public Architecture + Design

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Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture

Design Team: Public Architecture + Design

Contractor: Etro Construction

Structural Engineer: WSP⁠ Canada

Mechanical Engineer: AME Consulting Group⁠

Fire Suppression Engineer: AME Consulting Group

Electrical Engineer: AES Engineering⁠

Civil Engineer: Stantec⁠ Consulting

Geotechnical Engineer: Frontera⁠ Geotechnical

Building Envelope: Evoke Engineering⁠

Code Consultant: McAuley Consulting

Alternative Solution Consultant: GHL Consultants

Landscape Architect: hapa Collaborative⁠

Commissioning Authority: Kane⁠

Acoustic: BKL

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The University of British Columbia has completed a major expansion of the Beaty Biodiversity Centre on its Point Grey campus, adding research space, offices and collections along the university's central Main Mall. The addition is the new home of the Conservation Science Initiative and extends UBC's distinctive biodiversity precinct, a series of bar buildings framing landscaped courtyards, with 4,400 gross square metres of new space above and below grade.