UBC Biodiversity Centre Addition / Public Architecture + Design

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Vancouver, Canada
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Architects: Public Architecture + Design
- Area: 4428 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Andrew Latreille
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Manufacturers: Acoustic ceilings - USG, Entrance mats - Milliken, Gypsum wall board – USG, Resilient flooring - Forbo, Waterproofing – Soprema
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Lead Architects: Martina Caniglia, Shane O’Neill, Brian Wakelin, Yiyi Zhou
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- Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Public Architecture + Design
- Contractor: Etro Construction
- Structural Engineer: WSP Canada
- Mechanical Engineer: AME Consulting Group
- Fire Suppression Engineer: AME Consulting Group
- Electrical Engineer: AES Engineering
- Civil Engineer: Stantec Consulting
- Geotechnical Engineer: Frontera Geotechnical
- Building Envelope: Evoke Engineering
- Code Consultant: McAuley Consulting
- Alternative Solution Consultant: GHL Consultants
- Landscape Architect: hapa Collaborative
- Commissioning Authority: Kane
- Acoustic: BKL
- City: Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The University of British Columbia has completed a major expansion of the Beaty Biodiversity Centre on its Point Grey campus, adding research space, offices and collections along the university's central Main Mall. The addition is the new home of the Conservation Science Initiative and extends UBC's distinctive biodiversity precinct, a series of bar buildings framing landscaped courtyards, with 4,400 gross square metres of new space above and below grade.